Construction of new Marigot Hospital could begin soon says Dr. DarrouxDominica News Online - Thursday, April 20th, 2017 at 10:03 AM
Health Minister, Kenneth Darroux has given the assurance that works on a new hospital in Marigot could begin within the next month or two.
He was speaking at a town hall meeting in Wesley on Wednesday evening.
“Within next month, the next two months, we should see works starting on your Marigot, new Marigot Hospital, rest assured,” he stated.
Darroux said that in the budget estimates for 2016-2017, there was $5-million from British funds implemented by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for upgrading health facilities around the island, specifically Marigot, La Plaine and Grand Bay.
“Now that we are going to build a new facility, that is the Marigot Hospital, we are now asking PAHO that seeing we are going to build a new Marigot Hospital whatever money that would have been allocated towards upgrading the old facility, can we please use the money to now put what we call solar powering, renewable energy, to make it what we call self-containing, especially post disasters,” he stated. “We know Dominica is a very vulnerable country.”
He stated that new Marigot Hospital has been chosen for spending well in excess of $2-million for renewable energy.
Just recently the Government of Dominica announced that the Government of Mexico was committing US$5 million (EC$13.5 million) for the construction of the Marigot Hospital.
The hospital was first shut down in 2014 due to a severe termite infestation.
Authorities were again forced to close the facility in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
12 Comments
Stop with that “soon” nonsense. Soon means nothing. Give timelines and stick to them.
Not one of our industrial customers would accept “soon” as a delivery date.
Coulda, shoulda, woulda and more politics of hope.
soon? how soon? what is soon? i kno alu soon can be 10 years later..
You mean new health center? What type of materials will be used to combat mold and termites? Or maybe your government plans on using the same engineers who came up with the bright idea of placing Charles Douglas Airport in the river mouth.
Will this so called new hospital be staffed with trauma surgeons and Operating Room nurses, or will patients from the North succumb to their illnesses and injuries, miles away from the Roseau Hospital on bumpy roads?
Will there be a pharmacy within the hospital stocked with common medications, or will patients from the North East suffer the indignity of traveling to Roseau for their “Tablet?” How many beds will be in this new hospital? You have an airport nearby. Will you be able to accommodate at least 34 injured people simultaneously? Will it be a level 1, 2 or 3 trauma hospital or just another empty box that insults the needs of Northern residents, instead of fulfilling them? What’s the plan for maintaining that building? Remember, wood ants…
Elections closer than we think
Keep up the good work. The grateful will appreciate it.
Very soon the people of Marigot with have no more complaints about the hospital. The government will do everything in their power to work swiftly and see to it that the new hospital is completed. I just hope they take care of it. Remember, it’s up to us to monitor our surroundings and check on things before they get out of hand.
Though build no hospital for them their previous leader should have done. the one they have now instead of walking about Roseau inciting crimes should pay attention to the good looking people in Marigot and Wesley .
God forbid you end up needing medical care while in Marigot…think before you speak. A hospital in Marigot is not just for the Marigot people. It’s also for the people who go through the area, especially those who use the airport. A hospital should always be in close proximity to an airport in the event of an accident. Yet you are here playing politics! Grow up! Prime Minister James left office in 2000, 14 years before the first shut down of the hospital, and 16 years prior to the final shut down of the facility. Yet you blaming him? 16 years is a lifetime! Stop playing politics with the country’s affairs! Stop showing that you have nothing more to offer up for discussion other than hot air! Think before you speak, put country before politics! How is the opposition leader suppose to build a hospital? Is a member of government? I swear ignorance is really rampant in this nation!
?
Darroux are you a doctor brother? What do you mean by within a month or next two months? YOU ARE ONE HELL OF A BAG OF CONFUSION! Man on a doggone matter like health, be specific with the people. You all have money wasting all over the place, similar to what Chavez was doing in Venezuela, but care a doggone “nothing” about the health of the ordinary man, including those who voted you all.
I am happy and pleased with the constant pressure that HONOURABLE LINTON, has been putting on you IDIOTS and self centered HYPOCRITES…..One day the people will have their hospital again.
Note that I don’t give WICKED men praises for basic things like a bridge, the provision of water to a community, the provision of toilets or a district hospital…These are basic things that any government will do…PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE JOBS!!!!!!!You all are a bunch of greedies who cant think other that to look after you all selves.
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!!!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!
Your leader condemned the state of the old hospital. Now that the people are getting a brand new hospital you are still unhappy. What’s your stress? People like you that’s making Skerrit look as good as he is. Sometimes it’s better to remain mute.