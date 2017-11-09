Consumers told to guard themselves against price gougingDominica News Online - Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at 11:32 AM
Consumers in Dominica have been advised to guard themselves against the gouging of prices of food items after Hurricane Maria since the government has reduced duties on foodstuff.
Comptroller of Custom Roderick Deschamps said that he expects businesses to capitalize on the reduced rates and pass it on to the consumer.
“And consumers again are asked to guard themselves against the gouging of prices on these food items,” he stated.
There have been reports that prices of items are being raised on the island by those who wanted to cash in on the devastation caused by Maria.
The matter has even attracted the attention of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who described the practice as ‘unfair,’ saying the government has reduced the duties on many items including foodstuff.
Speaking at the daily government press briefing on Wednesday, Deschamp said the commercial sector was given an avenue to take advantage of the reduced rates.
“Foodstuff mainly attract duties of practically 45 percent and some can reach as high as 150 percent, especially in the case of carrots and other frozen vegetables,” he said. “Some juices attract duties of approximately 130 percent. The Prime Minister took the initiative and again I said to reduce the duties on foodstuff to 5.5 percent which signifies a vast reduction in duties.”
He stated that based on experience, he can go to any store, see any item and know what the duties are like.
“I will just take an example, carrots, which I believe the overall duty on carrot is about 126 percent, the duties have now been reduced to 5. 5 percent,” he said. “I am trying to understand the reasons why I would not expect carrots to drop in price …to me it makes no mathematical sense.”
Deschamp said he expects prices on food items to go down.
“I would expect, I am not sure if it is happening yet, that prices on the shelf, as the Prime Minister indicated, should go down,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Comptroller of Inland Revenue Irving Williams stated that retailers cannot be forced to sell goods at a particular price despite the reduction in duties.
With the reduction in duties, such as the non-payment of VAT, Willams said consumers expect to pay less for what they purchase but this may not necessarily be the case.
“Since no import duties are being charged at the port of entry, it is expected that the person who sells those goods should have a reduction in the cost of goods, therefore those items should be cheaper. Although such should be the case, no one can force the retailer to sell at a particular price. It is left for the business to be considerate and not take advantage of consumers,” he said.
He stated his opinion is that the waiver is to give people the opportunity to rebuild with as much ease as possible.
“So without import duties, goods are made cheaper than the ordinary person or every person who experience some disaster is able to recuperate. However the advice from me is that you don’t buy any item that is considered to be more expensive than its value,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
“So without import duties, goods are made cheaper than the ordinary person or every person who experience some disaster is able to recuperate”
But what grammar is this nou? What is he trying to say nou? Is this a sentence? Mr not from Da man? Is he Haitian? Cant understand what he trying to say sorry. I trying to flip it around to see if I can make some sense of what he saying but awa
The average person has to pay his passage, pay hotel, rent car etc just to go and shop. Then he has to pay to have his merchandise delivered to the port, pay freight and when it gets to Dominica pay truck to move them. We not even talking about the time he spends shopping etc. But somehow when he puts his things on the shelf Skerrit wants to tell them how much to sell his stuff and what is fair and not fair. But does he ever tell us how much he selling our passports? Does he tell us how many passports he sells? Does he use those little boys of customs and elsewhere as we see today, to brief the press about what belongs to us? But his little boys will want to tell us how much we bought our tin stuff and how much we should sell them but not even Mano or Sam will come and honestly tell us the true cost of a passport. We have to wait on PM Gaston Brown of Antigua, tell us how much money we make a month on sale of passports
Law of supply and demand. You want it really bad it scarce and you willing to pay for it why not. It will correct itself.
“I will just take an example, carrots, which I believe the overall duty on carrot is about 126 percent, the duties have now been reduced to 5. 5 percent,” he said. “I am trying to understand the reasons why I would not expect carrots to drop in price …to me it makes no mathematical sense.”
Mr. Roderick Deschamps, why are grown and educated people like you allow Skerrit to make you all look and sound like fools nou? How can you even use carrots as an example when we all know that the price fluctuates based on season. Example I reside in NY and there are times I will get 4lbs of carrots for $1.00 and at times 1lb for $2.00 so how can you even suggest to people how much they should sell?
Here is what you need to ask Skerrit so you could work the duties and final price: Ask him how much is the price of a DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT. Find out if there is duty free concession on it; find out if all agents/ dealers have same price. If the answer is NO tell him why he not regulating the price