Contract for international airport possible by next year says PM SkerritDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that a contract for building an international airport in Dominica is possible by the middle of next year.
He said his government is committed to building such a facility because it will enhance the economic activity and opportunities on the island.
“The government is fully committed to the construction of the international airport,” he said. “We believe that this airport will enhance our economic and social development.”
He said a contract could be signed before the middle of next year.
“Don’t be surprised if before the middle of next year you see the signing of a contract for the international airport in Dominica,” he stated.
The Prime Minister said the running of a country is serious business and “you cannot make joke with it.”
“Because you are entrusted as a government with the lives and future of the people and you cannot say one thing tonight and tomorrow morning when you wake up because your head is hurting you, you say something differently, there must be consistency, you must be serious about it,” he said. “There are people who are saying they want an international airport, now that it is coming they are telling us, there is no need for an international airport, use the money for something else.”
He vowed that Dominica Labour Party, which he has the honor to lead, will build an international airport in the country, “for the people of Dominica.”
The construction of an international airport has long been spoken about in Dominica.
In November 2013, during a visit to China, Skerrit signed a US$300-million deal with Chinese company ASCG with “reconstruction of an international airport” among projects to be undertaken under the agreement.
The following month, Skerrit said that engineers from China were in Dominica to visit the construction site proposed, in Compton Point near Calibishie, so as to provide advice to the government of Dominica.
At a Dominica Labour Party Rally on May 5, 2014, Skerrit said that his government was actively pursuing several projects, including the construction of an international airport through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate and Transfer – option, with a team of private developers from China.
Later that same month, the Prime Minister led a three-man delegation to China to “advance discussions on the construction of an international airport and other development projects.”
Upon his return from China, Skerrit told reporters that “good progress” was being made on the project and a document will soon be made available to the public about the details. That document was never made public.
In March 2017, Skerrit spoke to a group of students from the North East Comprehensive School and said that the airport will be built in the north-eastern part of the island.
He said an American firm was engaged to do all of the studies in relation to the international airport and would be doing a presentation to the cabinet on the 21st of April, 2017 on its finding,
He did not disclose the name of the American firm.
At a town hall meeting in March, 2017, Skerrit vowed that an international airport will become a reality in Dominica.
“I shall focus my energies to ensure it, that we can get the funding to build this international airport for our people,” he remarked.
In May 2018, Hurricane Maria was blamed for further progress on the international airport.
Skerrit however said that US$5-million have been set aside per month for the construction of such a facility and so far the Government has been able to set aside over EC$149 million.
33 Comments
Dear Mr. P.M. I concur, Of course, running a country is serious business – “you cannot make joke with it”.
More is the pity then that we have become the butt of ridicule under sixteen years of your leadership.
File this one under Fake News. Dominica is a failed state; the PIP (people in power) are inept and the opposition is a disgrace. None these guys have the experience or competence to run a bicycle shop much less a functioning country. God save us all.
So what is happening with that direct flight from florida that was promised?
That’s forgotten already!! They mention the same things over and over and that over a period of 18 years. Apart from words never ever anything happens. It’s called propaganda and Skerrit is a master of it and most Dominicans are too dumb to realise that they have been fooled for the last 18 years.
The people have it down Skerrit.
Skerrit is a clear and present danger to Dominica. At this juncture anything is a better option than this government, and I mean ANYTHING.
Heard that story many times before. Chupes. Same old politricks by Skerrit.
All you not Tired with Skerrit Dominicans?…The man speaks like a untrained lay man…and here in Dominica he is Prime Minister..makes Promises and grand talks, but what has he delivered?..
arm arm arm…speaking like he absent minded. the Man is tired and Beat!!
Very shortly, all roads, bridges and alleys in Dominica will be paved with gold. No one will have to work as each citizen will get a handsome monthly allowance from the government. Each citizen of driving age will be given a vehicle of his choice. If you believe these things, then it’s perfectly alright to put trust in Mr. Skerrit’s international airport fantasy. This man tells so many lies that you would have to temporarily remove your commonsense to believe him.
Will someone please wake Skerritt up. The man is having dreams of cruise village now an international airport. He is hallucinating and I hope he is alright for the country’s sake and for his family as well. Just a few weeks ago he announced he had $163 million in an account towards an airport and went on to offer that a couple containers would possibly serve as the terminal. It must be the publishing of the result of the poll by Mr. Bruno which has Skerritt hallucinating. Trump said during the campaign that he loved the uneducated, so I guess Skerritt is in the same mold as the false Trumpet. Go ahead Skerritt and keep feeding empty paper bags to those in Red. The signing of a contract for an internationall airport to be built when?is the question. Also which site and what cost? . Skerritt you were entrusted with the government 18 years ago and you brought Gonsalves to tell us we don’t need an international airport now you are saying something else. Just tell us elections is close
Liar, liar. We have been hearing this for 10 years now, you even said on some occasions that you had signed agreements. Now you want to sign another agreement by middle of next year. How many agreements do you have to sign to built one single airport. Skerrit, you are incompetent and you are a liar. Resign and go to New York where you already spent more time than in Dominica. But before you go, don’t forget to give the money back to Make Dominique that you have taken and with held from her. We will hold you accountable in the end, believe it!!
All what we are reading in this transcript from the this failed inept Prime Minister is real rubbish and does not sound professionally enough that I ponder on it with fear and disturbances as this pronouncement is the same old tune sang by Skerrit. This man is dangerous as PM of Domininca and every and anything to attempt to sweeten us Dominicans with pronouncement and Fake announcement of airport is a joke. We know why, it is because Skerrit and his political cronies are scared of Hon Lennox Linton and his disciplined professional UWP Team. So Skerrit has to shout out promises everyday and his term of office coms to and end, when we the Dominican people kick his corrupt politics out of our governing system. The action of this man and his failed government is too much for us Dominicans.
This sounds like a drunk man walking up the road in the middle of the night talking to himself about himself. Someone just happen to hear and post as news. Sound lime a mentally deranged individual.
Skerrit stop taking the people for fools,you remember 5 years ago you said the same statement,man get man step aside ,your and old recording,18 years and nothing,where are the bridges to the airport,man you have sucked the blood out of this country,i thank god everyday that i have been out of this country with so much lies from you and your regime,GOD PLEASE FREE DOMINICA FROM THIS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.YOUR JUST FULL OF LIES AND EMPTY PROMISES.
once u see that talk start back… election… then the talk will die again until the next election
Mr quick quark when I see the plane land
Sam, a quark is a subatomic particle, so small and quick you would not see it or be aware of it’s passing. Maybe you mean cric-crac?
Election gimmicks have started already
meser quic!!!!!
Chups, Skerrit connot build a hotel, in over 6 years, is something so complicated as an international airport he Can build??Give me a break with allu magee
This PM and his government could not organise a drink up in a rum shop let alone do anything else. Incompetent, corrupt and full of BS. How low has Dominica fallen??
I find it so funny how chinese be foolin black folks…
Chine man: What you want?
Skerro: 300 million dollar air port
Chine man: Here you go
Is not so it does happen nor laborites everything comes at a cost.
Great, but do you all have a plan as in what airlines will be operating at this airport??
Aeroflot of course, Cubana an perhaps even Conviasa
You will go under, such a joke, who do you think is going to fill it.
bram bram
apparently there’s more than one international airport to be constructed. every time is the same song Maria Maria Maria…..
If proper plans were in place from at-least 15 years ago we wouldn’t be here.
Dear Hon. PM Dr. Skerrit.
You have been truly consistent sir. Consistent in withholding pertinent information from the people.
We need details, not promises.
Dominica belongs to ALL Dominicans, not you alone.
Off course, how convenient that by the middle of next year (which will be election season by the way) a contract for the phantom airport is possible. We have seen many things signed before and it’s either the work is given to overseas companies or they never come to fruition. Did Skeritt just wake up this morning and realize the economic benefits the airport would bring to the island? Did you have a bad dream where Linton terrorized you and you woke up of a nightmare after he whispered some commonsense in your ears? How long will these lab rats in Dominica alow themselves be fooled and experimented on? Then the one man government spit in you all faces by saying running a country is serious business and you cannot joke with it; so why did the clown say that the airport terminal can be built using containers? Time for these bunch of expired products to be flushed out of office
Have anyone seen this new airport ? so the stakeholders can comment. And why is China the only source to go to build an international airport? I mean china has a history of manufacturing inferior materials. Anyway I hope they hire Dominicans.
“”the running of a country is serious business and “you cannot make joke with it”
“you cannot say one thing tonight and tomorrow morning when you wake up because your head is hurting you, you say something differently, there must be consistency, you must be serious about it”
with so many inconsistencies pm can you inform the nation of how many headaches you woke up with in the past 14 years
Dominica its time to give the Rasta Man a chance
he makes more sense than Skerrit
Don’t be surprised if before the middle of next year you see the signing of a contract for the international airport in Dominica,” he stated.
Haha haha boi Mr not easy… boss man move Yor arse theee ….since 2001 u all talking bout airport … those foolish labourite will believe u… boss mn better u stop talk because more u talk is the more u lose political point… your government has become an illegitimate government. You all cannot win general election … the only way is by stealing
His lies just not coming to an end
poor Dominica