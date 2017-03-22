Controversy has erupted at the Orion Academy and parents are expressing concerns after the principal, Queen Thomas, was abruptly terminated by the Chairman of the school’s board.

Thomas, who served as principal since 2013, was issued a termination letter on Monday 20th March 2017, which took effect on Tuesday 21st March 2017.

The letter stated that an evaluation exercise was conducted on the performance of Thomas during her tenure at the school and based on the feedback from the evaluation exercise, the board had decided not to renew her contract for the school year September 2017.

The letter further stated that the board has decided to pay the sum of $4,000 which represents her salary in 4 months in lieu of notice. Also other monies owed to Thomas will be quantified and the Board will later communicate with her how the monies owed will be settled.

Thomas said at a press conference on Tuesday said that decision made by the Chairman of the Board has breached her contract.

“It is indeed regrettable that at this point, in the middle of a term, a week before mock exams starts, I have been issued a dismissal letter which breached my contract,” she said. “My contract should have ended in August of 2017 and I was informed only last night [Monday night] that today is my last day at school.”

“It is difficult,” she added.

Thomas explained that a few weeks ago a teacher resigned because of behavioral issues that the school was faced with, “because his Ipad was allegedly stolen and hidden in the classroom and no one could be identified.”

She explained further that a few weeks later her personal cell phone was stolen from the same class, “and as a result, I called in the parents and I called in the police to investigate.”

“Only a week after those sorts of behaviors I am being given this dismissal letter,” she stated.

Thomas noted that investigations revealed that the Chairman’s son was allegedly the one involved in the matter.

She said she asked the Chairman to excuse himself from the board, so they could discuss the matter but he has refused.

“I requested a meeting with parents that has been denied. Sadly I have to do what is in my best interest,” she noted saying the action of the Chairman

has opened up the school to “litigations” and “financial loss.”

She added the Chairman’s conduct is affecting the discipline at the Orion Academy.

“It affects the educational potential of all students. There is a negative impact on the school because of his actions and it’s just unfortunate that the school is now being placed in a situation like this,” Thomas said.

A number of parents also spoke at the press conference and has expressed concerns over the entire matter.

“It is regrettable the situation is not favorable at this juncture due to an unfortunate incident that occurred which led to terminated of the Principal, Miss Queen Thomas. We are happy with the presence of the media which will allow the situation to be reported…” one parent said.

She noted that in all such situations the welfare of the students is of most importance.

“This is so because soon students in 5th form will be sitting the CXC examinations, thus as a parent I believe whatever decision is taken, the students welfare must be given priority,” she said

Meantime another parent, Vincia Auguiste, said the Orion Academy, like other school has its share of challenges including, “disciplinary problems with students.”

“The school in recent times has seen an increase in alleged criminal activity among students, including theft,” she noted. “Within the past week, a student of the school was held and questioned in relation to the alleged theft of the Principal’s cell phone. As you may know, the Orion Academy is a private school which operates under the directions of its Board of Directors. We hereby inform the parent body and the public that as a result of investigations by the police into an alleged theft by a student of the school, the Board by its Chairman has terminated the employment of the Principal Miss Queen Thomas without any arrangement for her replacement.”