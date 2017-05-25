Member of Parliament for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John, has stated that the government of Dominica has been neglecting the village of Coulibistrie, especially after Tropical Storm Erika.

He was addressing parliament during the debate on supplementary estimates on Wednesday, May 24.

“Do you know what happened to Coulibistrie on the 27th of August 2015? Are you aware of the promises made to the people of Coulibistrie after Tropical Storm Erika? Are you aware of the small businesses that got affected in Coulibistrie after Tropical Storm Erika?” he asked.

John said that had the government gone back to the people of Coulibistrie to meet with them and assure them that things were under control, the situation would have been better, especially considering that Coulibistrie was the hardest hit by Erika after Petite Savanne.

“Let us be real about it, let us put all jokes aside and let us deal with the issues … after Petite Savanne, Coulibistrie was the hardest hit after Petite Savanne. Promises were made to the people of Coulibistrie and we are hearing the type of monies that is being spent around the island…” John stated.

He added that the government did not “have the courtesy” to give some form of assurance to the people of Coulibistrie after the storm.

John noted that a number of projects are going on around the country, including the construction of river walls, river dredging and others, yet nothing is happening in Coulibistrie.

“We are seeing dredging of rivers after Tropical Storm Erika, and nothing is being done to Coulibistrie,” he said. “I am not saying that the other places do not need it, but at least throw an eye on the people of Coulibistrie.”

He also included concerns over water in Salisbury saying that villagers have to either buy water or drive to other places to get water, saying it is a “serious concern.”

“Everybody from Salisbury have to either buy water or take their trucks and go for water … everyday there are people from Salisbury taking bus going to Mero for drinking water…and that is a serious concern,” he remarked.

But Public Works Minister, Miriam Blanchard, John’s claims are not true.

“You all have to stop deceiving the people of Dominica,” she said in Parliament.

She said $276,000 was spent on the Salisbury village road. Additionally, $134,000 were spent for road and drainage works in Church, Lane and $456,000 has been approved for Petite Macoucherie, among others.