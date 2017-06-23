A court has ordered the immediate closure of Jack’s Walk for seven days.

The matter appeared in court earlier this week after a group of Dominicans recently filed and obtained a court injunction to stop work at the site which is located in the Botanical Gardens.

The group said the use of “concrete steps” in the works will remove the “natural beauty” people once experienced years ago in hiking Jack’s Walk and will be dangerous for those who use it.

“All persons traversing the said trail do so at their own risk,” a release from the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal said. “The Ministry of Tourism & Urban Renewal and the Forestry, Parks, and Wildlife Division of theMinistry of Agriculture and Fisheries therefore advise the general public that Jack’s Walk is closed to ALL users until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to the users of the trail and look forward to the resolution of this matter in the interest of all current and future users

of the trail.”

The project at Jack’s Walk costs around EC$65,000.00 and was under the supervision of the Wildlife and Parks Division.

The matter has generated much debate on social media. Some people opined that the use of the concrete steps does not fit in well with the natural ambiance of Jack’s Walk, while others think the court action has to do with people who do not want to see progress and development.

Others believe that public consensus should have been sought before the project was undertaken.

The matter is between a group of Dominicans and Tourism Minister Robert Tonge and Attorney General Levi Peter.

It will be heard in court again soon.