The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) has signed grants agreements with the Dominica Co-operative Societies League Ltd. (DCSLL) to the tune of EC$216,000.00 to assist its affiliates in the reconstruction process.

From this initial disbursement, the National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. (NCCU) will benefit from a grant of EC $186,000 to assist rehabilitation works for its Veille Case, Paix Bouche, La Plaine and Grand Fond Branches while the St. Mary’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.(SMCCU) will be assisted with a grant of EC$30,000.

The General Manager of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) Mr. Ralph Wharton stated that “the CCCU had also made a major contribution to the overall rebuilding effort in Dominica, through the donation of 10 tents and 400 chairs valued at US$40,000 to the Government to get the schooling system operational. Efforts were also ongoing to mobilize resources to assist the League itself The drive for assistance will continue and we urge our Associates to continue to make donations as we strive to ensure that Dominica is well positioned to return to normalcy.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the NCCU, Mr. Aylmer Irish, expressed his gratitude for the support of the League and the CCCU in assisting the needs of the credit unions and its members.

He reiterated that this financial assistance will go a long way in assisting the Branches and Sub-branches to return to normalcy. Mr. Irish also noted “this intervention would help to improve the understanding that cooperation among co-operators is alive and well.”

Mrs. Merlyn Joseph, the Manager of St. Mary’s Co-operative Credit Union Ltd. explained that this well-timed gesture will certain add to the reparation efforts and allow for an even more timely completion of the repair works to the credit union in Giraudel.

The Manager of the League Mr. Phoenix Belfield highlighted the critical role of the League as the APEX body for Co-operatives in coordinating and rendering assistance to its affiliates at this time of great need.

He noted that “this timely intervention by the CCCU and its Regional and International Partners was indicative of the strong ties and levels of support towards the alleviation of the plight of the people of Dominica.”

Other Regional Credit Unions and Leagues have also rendered support in the form of cash and relief donations to the credit unions in Dominica.

Mr. Belfield said “the League will continue to seek financial and non-financial relief assistance for its affiliates and the development of strategic alliances, in order to ensure a more sustainable and resilient development model for the movement as it forges ahead to reposition itself to confront the challenges of tomorrow”.