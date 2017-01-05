Crime Stoppers reports 53% increase in 2016, leading to several arrestsCrime Stoppers Dominica press release - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 8:44 AM
Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) announced that since the launch of its call centre in May 2013, it has received over 200 valid tips leading to over twenty (20) arrests. In other instances, matters have been addressed through timely police intervention. For the year 2016, CSD reports an increase in anonymous tips received by the Canadian based call centre – a total of 60 valid tips compared to 39 in 2015. Tips were received on all types of criminal activity; chief of which were domestic abuse, child abuse and narcotics.
CSD has undertaken a number of approaches in an effort to improve its visibility across the island. Community “walk through” events have been held, most recently in Grandbay and Marigot, where school students got involved in promoting its message. It is expected that other communities will be targeted in the future. In an effort to raise awareness among the youth, CSD had engaged schools to take part in a contest in poetry, essay writing and jingle categories. Prize giving ceremonies were held to recognize all winners. CSD recognizes that face-to-face engagements is an effective medium for improving its relationship with the public and presence within the communities, and so, CSD has undertaken community meetings in various districts in collaboration with other agencies.
For the year 2017, CSD will target the youth and seek to engage them through different approaches designed to help adolescents foster respect for others and proper behavior which are pre-requisites to the development of highly respectable youth. Some of the programmes will include school engagements and also Behavioral Management training for adolescents, among others. Other plans for the period will include seminars – Crime Prevention Strategies in collaboration on with other partners – Government agencies and other NGOs – community outreach/walk throughs, town hall meetings and the hosting of CDB funded workshops on gender based violence.
Crime Stoppers Dominica was initiated in late 2012 with the objective of working together with the Community, the Media and Law Enforcement to reduce crime. The programme is made possible through private sector donations and support by the media.
How Crime Stoppers Works
Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) is a confidential crime reporting service that gives everyone the opportunity to speak up by calling 1-800-TIPS [8477] or submitting a tip online at crimestoppersdominica.org. The organization is a non-governmental entity.
If you have information on any type of CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, whether it has already happened or is going to happen.
- Call 1-800-TIPS [8477] and give the operator the information or go online at org and click the “Submit Tip” button. Do not give your name.
- Your call is answered by a professionally trained attendant at a call center outside of Dominica. The call is free, it is confidential and there is no caller ID. The information is then transmitted to law enforcement who proceeds to take the necessary action.
