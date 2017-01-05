Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) announced that since the launch of its call centre in May 2013, it has received over 200 valid tips leading to over twenty (20) arrests. In other instances, matters have been addressed through timely police intervention. For the year 2016, CSD reports an increase in anonymous tips received by the Canadian based call centre – a total of 60 valid tips compared to 39 in 2015. Tips were received on all types of criminal activity; chief of which were domestic abuse, child abuse and narcotics.

CSD has undertaken a number of approaches in an effort to improve its visibility across the island. Community “walk through” events have been held, most recently in Grandbay and Marigot, where school students got involved in promoting its message. It is expected that other communities will be targeted in the future. In an effort to raise awareness among the youth, CSD had engaged schools to take part in a contest in poetry, essay writing and jingle categories. Prize giving ceremonies were held to recognize all winners. CSD recognizes that face-to-face engagements is an effective medium for improving its relationship with the public and presence within the communities, and so, CSD has undertaken community meetings in various districts in collaboration with other agencies.

For the year 2017, CSD will target the youth and seek to engage them through different approaches designed to help adolescents foster respect for others and proper behavior which are pre-requisites to the development of highly respectable youth. Some of the programmes will include school engagements and also Behavioral Management training for adolescents, among others. Other plans for the period will include seminars – Crime Prevention Strategies in collaboration on with other partners – Government agencies and other NGOs – community outreach/walk throughs, town hall meetings and the hosting of CDB funded workshops on gender based violence.

Crime Stoppers Dominica was initiated in late 2012 with the objective of working together with the Community, the Media and Law Enforcement to reduce crime. The programme is made possible through private sector donations and support by the media. Sponsors include:

Astaphan & Co.

Ross University School of Medicine

Fort Young Hotel

Secret Bay Resort

Scotia Bank

Royal Bank of Canada

CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

National Bank of Dominica

AID Bank

Petro Caribe

Archipelago Trading

Springfield Trading Limited

& Mrs. Alleyne

Belfast Estate

Auto Trade Ltd.

E. Nassief

National Cooperative Credit Union

Carlton A. Phillip & Co Ltd

P. Nassief

Lindo Mart

Platinum Security

Raffoul & Company

Cadrec

Jays Ltd

Josephine Gabriel & Co. Ltd.

Big Edge Financial Express

Reuben’s Bakery

DOMLEC

Stewco Construction

Brighter Days Ltd

Whitco

R & C Auto Supply

Caribbean Concrete

DOWASCO

National Development Foundation of Dominica

Marigot Cooperative Credit Union

KPB Chartered Accountants

J. Issa

Century 21 Nature Isle Realty

Flow Dominica

Digicel

The Chronicle

The Sun

Dominica News Online

Dominica Vibes

CBN4 News

Marpin 2K4

Q95 FM Radio

Vibes Radio

DBS Radio

Kairi FM Radio

How Crime Stoppers Works

Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) is a confidential crime reporting service that gives everyone the opportunity to speak up by calling 1-800-TIPS [8477] or submitting a tip online at crimestoppersdominica.org. The organization is a non-governmental entity.

If you have information on any type of CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, whether it has already happened or is going to happen.