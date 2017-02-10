Crime Stoppers Dominica (CSD) is speaking out against the actions of the individuals who conducted violent acts in the city of Roseau and environs on Tuesday, February 07, 2017 during which businesses were vandalized, roads were blocked and fires lit in several areas.

The consequence of crime is profound with both short-term and long term effects. Criminal behavior is particularly harmful to the wider society socially, psychologically and physically, and by extension, the state. Acts of violence translates into considerable costs at the national level, with the potential for reputational damage for the country, and ultimately high economic costs and loss of employment.

We also believe that the violence which was allegedly carried out by our young people on the evening of February 07, 2017 are the symptoms of a deeper and bigger problem which we should all work together to identify and eradicate from our society.

CSD calls on all to work together to strengthen respect and harmony among all people, irrespective of their beliefs, to ensure that Dominica remains a relatively peaceful nation and that any feelings of fear for security and safety within society are dispelled. It is hoped that as a nation, we will seek to team up to ensure the safety our every national and foreigners alike. We also call on everyone to continue to beseech God’s protection over our beloved country Dominica for peace and tranquility to prevail.

Crime Stoppers Dominica empathizes with all the owners of businesses and private individuals who were affected as a result of the acts of violence and reminds all that we will continue to play our part in raising awareness in helping to reduce crime and violence on the island.