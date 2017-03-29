This is a book which explores the different superstitious beliefs that we as Dominicans have.

Instead of passing it down through word of mouth, where your grandmothers and grandfathers would tell you stories about soucouyants and lougawou, to learn about it, a copy of this book can be bought.

Dominica on a whole, is an island who takes pride in their beliefs of “a pregnant women at sea will make it rough” and “if you pass under a ladder, it will bring bad luck”.

The books explores all that and even has a little story at the end which shows how superstitious we are.

I believe that the writing of the book was an excellent idea, keeping our culture alive, and being able to refer back to a belief correctly.

The book is almost like a dictionary, one is able to read and understand clearly, and take a good laugh reading with friends and family.

As a Dominican, it is a must read and a must have.

I have read it time and time again, and not once does it get boring.