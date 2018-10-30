Today (October 30, 2018) marks the official opening of the 2018/2019 cruise season with the arrival of MV Celebrity Summit of Celebrity Cruises.

The ship will arrive at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth bringing approximately 2,500 passengers to Dominica’s shores.

The ship is scheduled to be docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

The MV Celebrity Summit is scheduled to make ten calls to the island for the 2018/2019 cruise season.

The anticipated nine calls by the MV Celebrity Summit to the island, will allow our many cruise stakeholders to earn a livelihood especially those who sustained tremendous loss post Hurricane Maria.

Service providers are consequently all geared up for an active 2018/2019 cruise season.

Activities to commemorate the opening of the 2018/2019 cruise season will include a series of cultural entertainment to be held on the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Boulevard from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

A ceremony will also form part of the day’s activities during which the Minister of Tourism & Culture will declare the season officially open.

Preschoolers of the SPICES Centre and Bright Beginnings preschools, will form part of the welcome ceremony to greet cruise visitors’ upon arrival, by waving the national flag.

A total of 189 cruise calls are projected for the 2018/2019 cruise season which equates to approximately 304031 cruise passengers.

Dominica expects to welcome nine (9) new cruise ships to its shores. Inaugural ceremonies to include plaque exchanges will be held aboard the respective ships.

DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for the cruise visitors.

The Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.