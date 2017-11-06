(GRANMA) – Dominica is in darkness since last September 18th. Hurricane Maria left thousands of electricity poles on the floor, kilometers of broken cables and most of the transmission infrastructure unusable.

The Dominica Electricity Services Limited (Domlec) prioritizes the restoration of service to vital centers for the population, such as hospitals, banks and government offices.

But, six weeks after the passage of the cyclone, electricity has only returned to a few points in the main cities, while most of the country lacks the service.

The island has only about thirty electrical specialists and few technical means to face an avalanche of work.

According to estimates by Domlec, about 90% of the 8,000 poles of the primary system and 19,000 of the secondary system that reaches homes suffered damages.

Neighboring countries such as Jamaica and Barbados sent reinforcements from their own power companies, but with the equipment in the field it is still expected that the normalization of the service will take several months.

CUBAN CONTRIBUTION

As part of the Cuban aid to Dominica, on October 20, a Cuban ship arrived with 300 tons of essential goods, ten forest workers, a group of young diplomats and two brigades with five electricity personnel each, from the Cuban Provinces of Pinar del Río and Sancti Spíritus.

In addition, three Cuban electrical technicians traveled to Dominica, in charge of assessing the situation and supervising the tasks in the field, as well as four support workers: a mechanic, a specialist in power plants and two cooks.

Each brigade brought with it a multipurpose vehicle that has cranes for working on power lines and is capable of digging to the depth needed to install new poles. In Dominica there are only three others with equal benefits.

But even before they touched the streets of the island, the Cuban specialists had to overcome the first obstacle: the trucks were too heavy to unload them from the ship with the crane available in the port of Roseau.

The technicians decided to disarm them inside the ship and take them out in parts. First they lifted the bed and then the rest of the vehicle, hence the wheels and other heavy elements were removed.

Once on the ground, they were reassembled in record time. The operation, which at one time seemed impossible, was completed in just three hours.

FIRST STEPS

According to specialists, the priority in a situation like the one facing Dominica is to reestablish the electricity system and have primary lines to bring generation capacity to consumers.

That is why Cubans have been working since last week on a primary network that goes from the capital, Roseau, to the Trafalgar hydroelectric plant, about eight kilometers away, which remains isolated since the hurricane.

“When it is in operation, the power available in the electrical system will be increased by interconnecting the diesel power plant in the capital with the nearby hydroelectric plant,” said to Granma, Edelfín Falcón Guerra, head of the Cuban Electricity Mission in Dominica.

Falcón, who works as technical director of the Province of Artemisa electricity company, adds that it will also achieve greater reliability with the incorporation of a substation that is located in the Padu hydroelectric power station, near Trafalgar.

In addition to the state of the network, the topography of the terrain makes work more complex. The electricity line leaves the city climbing several neighboring hills and then descends through a ravine over 100 meters. The final stretch to the hydroelectric power plant is built on the banks of a river that meanders through 500-meter-high mountains.

The tropical climate does not accompany either. When the sun does not raise to the temperature above 34 degrees, sudden heavy showers appear that force the work to stop.

Ramiro Frías Leiva, one of the linemen and operator of the multipurpose vehicle, tells this newspaper that the rocky terrain of the rivers is a risk when it comes to digging to install new poles. “You can split the chain and even the auger itself,” he adds. «We have to go little by little».

Frías, who has more than three decades of experience as a driver, also had to adapt in a short time to drive the truck on the left path, the British style used in Dominica.

Lisbanet Rodríguez Hernández, head of the Cuban electrical brigade, points out that her specialists have faced equally difficult work in the hills of Topes de Collantes, in the Cuban municipality of Trinidad.

“In any case, a preparation was made to explain the conditions in the field and the specificities of the country,” he adds. “A daily meeting is held to analyze the work and the risks that could be involved”.

THE GOLDEN SECURITY RULES

The number of affected posts, hanging cables, fallen trees and earth movements that are in the path of the electric tracks, pose an extra risk for the Cuban brigades.

Diego La Rosa, head of the Safety and Health at the Cuban Electric institution, was one of the first specialists to arrive in Dominica, three days after Hurricane Maria. La Rosa believes that as time goes by the risks increase. Many people start installing their own electric generators and if they do it incorrectly they could feed the networks where the linemen work.

“As long as the five golden rules are met, there should be no problems,” says La Rosa after quoting from memory the maxims of his work: “disconnect electricity, block any possibility of reconnection, check the absence of voltage, connect the lines to ground and in short circuit between them and, finally, signaling the work area ».

It also highlights the importance of respecting the use of the means of protection and correct practices when climbing or working with the crane.

“The risks are more or less the same when you climb a pole anywhere,” says Dachel Jiménez Bernal, a group 8 lineman who is trained to work on energized lines.

The most important thing, he adds, is to verify that the electricity poles have integrity and are not broken.

As for the height at which he works on the line to Trafalgar, about 48 feet, Jiménez considers that it is even less than the 110 he is accustomed to in Cuba.

“Cuban electrical workers have acquired great skill over the years dealing with adverse weather events,” says the head of the Cuban electrical mission, Edelfín Falcón. “Now we share that experience with the sister people of Dominica.”