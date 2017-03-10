Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Consultant, Val Cuffy has said a lot more need to be done for the staging of Tewey Vaval, which symbolically ends the Carnival season.

According to him, there were mistakes made in terms of the event and the DFC plans to correct them in the future.

“We would like to apologize for that, as I said we take our blows for this one, but our Marketing Executive Chad Ambo he did go on his own…there was a plan in place for us to go up there as a unit and give the support,” Cuffy said this week.“We actually gave a contribution for the support for Tewey Vaval but we need to do a lot more for Tewey Vaval.”

He also said a lot more need to be done in terms of carnival for children.

“We need to do a lot more for the kids spectacular…” he noted, adding that the DFC plans to have more involvement moving forward with the various schools on island.

“We are going to have more engagement moving forward with the schools, get the schools prepared early so we will have more school bands on the road and give them more support,” he said.

Meantime, he revealed that a number of traditional groups were given financial support including the Division of Culture.

“We gave them $7,500 for the Old Mas Festival,” Cuffy revealed

The 2017 Carnival season officially ended with the annual Tewey Vaval in Dublanc and the Kalinago Territory.

Tewey Vaval is a funeral-like event that gives the impression that the Carnival is dead now and will be put to rest.

This includes viewing of “the body” of carnival, which is a life-sized doll that is burnt.

Kerosene torches (bouzai) were lit at the procession to the ‘grave.’

A lapo kabwit band brought the curtains down on the event.

The event is held every year in both communities.