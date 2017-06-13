The Cultural Division announces the release of its latest mini-documentary entitled, Kalinago Cassava.

The video provides insights into the current reality of cassava production in the Kalinago Territory including processing of manioc and efforts by cassava bakeries to modernize the process using newer technologies in light of increasing demand for cassava products.

Cassava production in the Kalinago Territory has evolved from a subsistence activity by families to a commercial activity led by cassava bakeries in particular, the Easy Side Bakery and Daniel’s Cassava Bakery.

At the Kalinago Barana Aute, a small traditional bakery operates to cater to visitors. The video highlights efforts by these bakeries to speed up the production process and to guarantee supplies of the manioc raw material.

By releasing this video, the Cultural Division seeks to document this very important tradition for future generations and importantly, to raise awareness of the current issues of cassava production in the Kalinago Territory, the economic potential of cassava as a viable alternative crop for farmers and the need for younger Kalinago to get more involved.

The video represents another initiative following on the heels of the release of Kalinago Heritage Magazine Vol 2 during DOMFESTA in May by which the Cultural Division is documenting and promoting the culture and heritage of the Kalinago people. This forms part of the research and documentation programme of the Cultural Division.

The video can be viewed on social media channels including YouTube and Facebook and local television channels.

The video can be seen below.