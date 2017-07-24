Roseau, Dominica – July 21, 2017 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) elected a new Board of Directors to serve for the 2017-2018 year.

Mrs. Kira Thompson-Aird, President elect 2016, has been re-elected to serve for another Term. DAIC’s focus on enhancing growth, competitiveness and employment was entrenched in the President’s Report 2016 and the tabled direction for her 2017/2018 Term of Office.

Thompson-Aird expressed delight with the newly elected Directors, noting that their respective strengths will complement and enhance the existing Board in the development of the DAIC and Private Sector.

THE 2017/2018 DAIC BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

• Mrs. Kira Thompson-Aird PRESIDENT

• Mr. Stephen Lander VICE-PRESIDENT

• Mr. Earl Edwards TREASURER

• Mrs. Enda Henry ASSISTANT TREASURER

• Mr. Kenny Green PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

• Mr. Jeffrey Baptiste IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT

• Mr. Eliud Williams DIRECTOR

• Ms. Kimone George DIRECTOR

• Mrs. Nathalie Sampson DIRECTOR

• Mr. Dave Stamp DIRECTOR

• Mrs. Nikima Royer Jno-Baptiste DIRECTOR

• Mr. Damien Soraindo DIRECTOR

The 2017 DAIC Annual General Meeting (AGM) succeeded the DAIC’s “Eggs & Issues” Breakfast, wherein Keynote Speaker Mr. Timothy N.J. Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, spoke to and expounded on the AGM Theme: “Improving Monetary Stability through Growth, Competitiveness and Employment”.

The Governor encouraged the region to move swiftly in their approach to capturing opportunities, sharing best practices to learn from each other, sharing of market information – key in growth strategies, and ensuring full participation in private sector development initiatives. The DAIC thanks Governor Antoine and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for their time with us on July 20th, 2017 and extends its appreciation to our Membership and the wider Private Sector for their engagement.

The DAIC’s committment to a proactive and visionary Private Sector guides its approach to embracing opportunities and challenges, seeking to achieve the highest level of competitiveness, economic growth and development for Dominica.