The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) elected a new Board of Directors to serve for the 2018-2019 year at its Annual General Meeting which took place on July 12th, 2018.

Mr. Kenny Green has been selected as the new President to lead the organization for new term. Mr. Green expressed that, “It is important for the DAIC to be increasingly relevant to its member companies at a crucial time for the private sector and the country on a whole. I look forward to the challenge that has been presented.”

THE 2018/2019 DAIC BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

• Mr. Kenneth Green – PRESIDENT

• Mr. Stephen Lander – VICE-PRESIDENT

• Mr. Sheldon Casimir – PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

• Mrs. Kira Thompson-Aird – IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT

• Mr. Eliud Williams – DIRECTOR

• Mr. Damien Sorhaindo – DIRECTOR

• Mr. Dave Stamp – DIRECTOR

• Mr. Jeffrey Baptiste – DIRECTOR

• Mrs. Nathalie Sampson – DIRECTOR

• Mrs. Nikima Royer Jno-Baptiste – DIRECTOR

• Mrs. Yvonne Armour-Hill – DIRECTOR

DAIC’s 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) succeeded the DAIC’s “Eggs & Issues Breakfast” themed “A Look Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges of Legalizing Cannabis in Dominica.” Keynote speakers Dr. Irving Pascal and Mr. Maurice Agar stimulated discussion with the attendees on the historical aspects in addition to the medical and economical challenges and opportunities.

This event seem to have stirred great interest in the minds of the attendees and at the closure of the event, attendees desired more discussion. This presents great opportunities for further dialogue and actioning of opportunities related to this topic. DAIC also launched its new logo at the Eggs & Issues Breakfast.

The DAIC thanks Dr. Pascal and Mr. Maurice for their time on July 12th, 2018 and extends its appreciation to its Membership, Stakeholders and the wider Private Sector for their engagement.

Executive Director, Lizra Fabien remarked, “I am grateful for the support of the Directors during the last year, specifically post Hurricane Maria. Directors, though challenged personally coupled with the great demands of their companies, stood steadfast in their commitment to volunteer with the Chamber.” Ms. Fabien continued that the three pillars of DAIC which are Relevance, Membership and Partnership will guide its strategic direction for the next three years.

DAIC thanks its Members for their support and looks forward to strengthening the partnership for the advancement of its Members.