Damning report on the leadership of the Police Chief and his Deputy
No word yet on speculation that a new Police Chief and Deputy Police Chief are to be sworn in soon as recommended.
The likelihood of that happening has come to the fore after reports surfaced that Jamaican Colonel Jamie Ogilvie, of the Jamaica Police Force left the island about 1:00 p.m on 1st February 2018 after his Inquiry into the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, (CDPF) delivered his report to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and the Minister of National Security Rayburn Blackmore.
According to a source within the CDPF, the report is “damning” and is asking for the Chief of Police and his Acting Deputy to “demit office in the public’s interest.”
DNO has been made aware that the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) Colonel’s review of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police made several recommendations.
They are:
“1. The Police Force needs major and immediate changes at the helm if they are to accomplish these basic tenets of National Security in enforcing the law, apprehending offenders, preventing crime, preserving the peace and providing services to the public.
2. The leadership of the force had no operational plan for a category five hurricane.
3. The Chief of Police only ordered Superintendent Richmond Valentine to prepare an operation order three days after Hurricane Maria.
4. The Chief of Police failed to take sound advice from his Gazetted officers prior to and after the hurricane.
5. The Chief of Police is not to be trusted as he attempted by action to post date an operation order in complicity with the Superintendent of operations.
6. The Chief of Police displayed poor leadership in a briefing at Police Headquarters by instructing police officers” Do not put yourself in trouble for people looting after a hurricane.”
According to the report, the Police Commissioner “ordered the S.S.U to remain at Morne Bruce and after the hurricane most of them went home rather than being deployed to secure the city of Roseau”.
Here are some of the other observations being made in the report:
“8. By complicit action or and inaction of the Chief of Police, police officers permitted the looters to ravage the city of Roseau ceaselessly for two consecutive weeks and took no action to enforce the laws of the land.
9. The Chief of Police displayed utter disregard and insolence to the Minister of National Security by refusing to sign 100 legitimate curfew passes for emergency and essential services personnel.
10. The eventual deployments of Police officers were primarily unsupervised, matrix-like and juniors were left dangerously and riskily unattended which caused the contentious and unjustified death of a young man at Fond Cole”.
The Acting Deputy was also criticized in the report – the Colonel recommends that “the post of Deputy is above his capacity by his own actions and inaction in the post, as he did not advise, support or recommend to the Chief of Police on the following:
“A. on a human resource audit…
B. on operation plan prior and post Hurricane Maria.
C. Emergency communication system.
D. Poor Advice and Directive on investigations of the looting at Roseau.
E. the ineffective and lackadaisical investigations of the shooting death of the Fond Cole youth for a generator”.
Some of those who have seen the report say it is not surprising that the Colonel strongly advocates in his recommendations that the force is severely deficient in upper level management and that in the future positions must be filled on the basis of preparedness, transition planning and capacity.
Additionally information has revealed that a former Chief of Police is to return to head the Police Force and the head of the C.I.D to be his deputy as Daniel Carbon and Davidson Valerie demit office.”
DNO contacted Carbon who said he has no comments on the matter.
Roosevelt Skeritt did not waste time in order to lay blame at the feet of Mr. Linton because of the riots of February 2017. It will be very interesting to see what actions are taken as a result of the damming reports presented by the investigator from Jamaica.
Ahhhh two blind mice, see how they run! Reminds me of Achilik and Ayakay. This two stooges MUST resign forthwith or fired in public interest. Now I am certain ASP of Police from the South East MUST be smiling so much that the smile go right behind his ears . Yes, the LAP-LANE-YAN wishes has surely come to pass and may be positioning himself for an upward movement within the CDPF . Dr. Pun needs to move quickly in replacing these two blind mice or else the decay of the force will continue thus leaving those serving in the abyss.
Assertive like Ma Maria!
The top leadership positions in many of the once revered institutions are filled with political lackeys of the ruling regime. These people have not even a scintilla of integrity. They are malleable and are just there to do the bidding of the PM. These people create the enabling environment to perpetuate Mr. Skerrit’s tenure in power. How can a country achieve excellence when its most important institutions are politically tainted and suffer from ineptitude? The President, the Police Chief, the Speaker, and the Election Supervisor were not selected meritoriously to their positions but for their unquestionable allegiance to Mr. Skerrit and his DLP. The government is as bad or good as the people in it. Changing the personnel in the top two positions of the Police Force is an exercise in futility if they would be replaced by two diehards of Skerrit’s choice. The entire government needs to change.
Mr.PM please get rid of this two gentlemen in order for your real supporters to get back some confidence in you.
Sometimes our friend will bring to our attention that we are gaining weight but instead of taking measures to address our problem we respond by saying you are fat also.
It is true that Jamaica has serious problems but does that mean we should not address our situation before it get to be like Jamaica.
What happen to ( le barb comaward oui pris defe wose sarw)
Like any other report, recommendations have been made. Like MOST reports the recommendations don’t necessarily have to be implemented. Implementation could be delayed, the recommendations could be implemented in part, or at worse, justifiable extenuating circumstances can be cited, to explain the damning report and why recommendations need to be shelved…..so in my opinion, it is not quite over yet…
Those reports means nothing, they are just going to throw away the recommendations. AID BANK hired an HR firm to do an HR audit. Spent the taxpayers money, one of the highlights of the report was the inefficiencies of one manger. What did they do, promote that very manager to acting GM. So I don’t pay any attention to these things. Don’t know why everybody getting excited as if something going to come out of this
Who are the real looters now?
“6. The Chief of Police displayed poor leadership in a briefing at Police Headquarters by instructing police officers” Do not put yourself in trouble for people looting after a hurricane.”
According to the report, the Police Commissioner “ordered the S.S.U to remain at Morne Bruce and after the hurricane most of them went home rather than being deployed to secure the city of Roseau”.
Here are some of the other observations being made in the report:
“8. By complicit action or and inaction of the Chief of Police, police officers permitted the looters to ravage the city of Roseau ceaselessly for two consecutive weeks and took no action to enforce the laws of the land.
Dice – Looters [Dominica Calypso 2018] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjgLDuwl7C0
Those who pretended not understand this song, I hope you get it now!
I am sorry but I still do not support the song, and I said THE SONG, NOT THE ARTIST.
Leave my cuz alone u all can’t do better than him that running all u mouth
blackmore most go to. lying on state own DBS radio on lagoon street jam on Monday saying that there was no shooting death of a young man in fondcole just because you hate Dice soo much,whereas the chief in JDF admitted that there was a shooting death by his man in fondcole which could have been prevented by proper planning and cordination
Next we want an inquiry in that labour party and skerite.. they needed to leave office also.. bunch of gready fools
All reports so far said that they are doing a good job.
I support that completely…
Carbon I warned you when you just took office that the same media you like to run to will bury you. You have been alienated your own men, feeding them to the dogs at every opportunity what do you expect, that they will defend you? You were never suitable for the job, you are not management material, you should have known that. You are an introvert, you don’t like people you are to yourself therefore this is not the job for you. You will now pay for your lack of humility, take what you get.
DAMN! No more power😁
They need to go now ! what de hell nuh
In light of this one would think that Carbon and Valerie would try to save face and resign. But then again…. they never did seem to have any face…. or balls for that matter.
Folks do we damn Carbon for doing what he was hired to do and then bless Skerrit that hired him to do exactly what he is doing? When Skerrit came into office what we saw from him was a disregard for law or Constitution until he opened his mouth and told us that no law or Constitution could stop him… When PM took office he vowed to protect the Constitution but based on his nominees and actions it’s easier to convince me that he is at war with the Constitution. His president is only about himself and to hell with Dominica; house speaker is just like the president, if not worse; the commissioner and deputy are just like those above and so are our magistrates and chief judge. His ministers are all like those above, who are only concerned about what they can get from Skerrit instead of what they can do to make Dominica a better country, no matter what comes from their mouths. So all of them are at fault and no one can speak out or fire anyone in country’s interest
Nothing new, we all knew Carbon is just one of Skerrit’s puppet
Carbons job is to protect Skerrit and to hell with country. In return Skerrit’s job is to protect Carbon and to hell with country. To touch Carbon is like touching Skerrit and we just have to take what we get from the two Vielle Case boyz
I agree with you. We should rename this pappy show from CDPF to Skerrits Personal Guard. I always said that this force was totally useless and I mean from the top down.
Jealousy is a crime.
In as much as this report might be damning on the commissioner and his deputy I dear say that we should not be surprised if the recommendation is not followed for the following reasons:
1. We had a recommendation from the election observers as to things that should be put in place to ensure free and fare elections. Have they implemented any of the recommendations?
2. After the Feb. 2017 looting and Roseau set on fire, we also had an investigation by CARICOM officials and to date have we even seen the report?
3.Didn’t we have an investigation by our local police re the leaked confession of a minor? Have we seen the report or an arrest?
4.Skerrit CANNOT fire Cabon because he knows who holds the ace card. Furthermore, Blackmore can make noise as much as he wants but he cant fire
5. Carbon and leadership of the police are simply following the instructions given to them by those higher than them and therefore to suggest Carbon should go would also point fingers at those higher…
The problem is that we are already living in a semi-dictatorship working towards a fully fledged one. To be honest with you I have given up on the entire thing a while ago. Why should I who does not even live in Dominica anymore get involved. Because come election time again the vast majority sing heil Skerrit again anyway, even if it is only for a few dollars and some sewo. It is impossible to help people like that, they are characterless and quite happy to live in their misery until they drop dead.
Paul Rossnof you fell into the same hole as Suanders the Skerrit apologist ” Why should I who does not even live in Dominica anymore get involved. reasons why U escaping the misery?
Monafort, I do not owe you nor anybody else an explanation why I left Dominica. In other words: mind your own f….g business!
The Jamaican police cannot even solve their own crime in their country and catch the bad guys,why would you get them to come to our country to bring down our police force.
I knew one of the hardliners would come up with BS like that. Listen dummy, at least they try and they are not corrupt from the top.
So you are soon abandoning Skerrit 4 Trump or Trudeau ?
Thank God they were here after Maria when Caron’s own force was missing in action.
We have been saying tbat here on DNO for years. He talking about who is boney fi day Dominicans. The chief is a reflection of the one who got him there in the first place. Daniel carbon is a puppet that brought disgrace to a once proud institution. People put iin position to serve the interst of one man and not tbe country. As i have said before it is in times like these you k ow who are leaders, who are imposters and who are kiss butts. That chief should have been fired so long. In fact i called out his stupidity when he proclaimed the murder in possi was a homicide from time they walked. Another event with his declaration after obtaining guns from barrel on port. Upbto today no one has been arrested and charged. He is a idiot and i think it reflects worst on the ones who appointed and kept him at that post. He cannot vacate fast enough
Carbon is now the scape goat for the bigger problems we have been facing. In a functional democracy a commission should be set up to investigate further how and why we have descended into such a state and recommendations and policy put in place to learn and not repeat. If our government institutions were functional that would be ideal. Our entire political and government structure has been poisoned by a toxic personality and only way this country is going move forward is a change in leadership from the very top. Both at the government and opposition.
This report is on point
Of course it is. The man knows what he is talking about.
wonder what Gavin Richards has to say about this. Let me see how impartial his reporting is.
hm. and there you have it.
“Do not put yourself in trouble for people looting after a hurricane.” If that isn’t the perfect statement to sum up the mindset of an entire country, I don’t know what is. Leadership across the board is extremely lazy, ineffective and inadequate.
All of this is a result of the Police Chief being loyal to the Prime MINISTER .He was all set up to fail,by Rayburn so he could become the police chief,Dominica is corrupt to the bone,Dno am surprised they made the disturbing report available to the public.
It was not made public but leaked to media like Mas in the Cemetery, among others.
I want to know what the Government of Dominica going to do now. I quote Mr Daniel Carbon my officers will be out at the peak of daylight to protect the city of Roseau . pm let him step down or fire him
And what of the Minister responsible for National Security?
There was a total breakdown, these guys do not act indepandantly started at the top I would imagine.
Why would anyone who is intelligent and objective be surprised that the report was very critical of Carbon?He proved over and over that he was no more than a square peg in a round hole whose job it was to do the bidding of Skerritt and Blackmore.This is where I have a problem with the report, even if I understand it was to examine the police service,no mention was made and no criticism of Carbon’s superiors.Skerritt and Blackmore pulled the strings of this puppet and are implicated just as much in the damning.Shame on these guys for failing the Dominican citizenry so miserably and blatantly.My hope is that the country is never allowed to go back to this deep and dark period of political policing ever again.What is also pathetic is that taxpayers dollars will be used to pay puppet Carbon for demoralizing the police force of Dominica.I hope his replacement is someone who is not too political,as we know no prime minister is going to put in place a police chief who is not a supporter
From a political position the police force has always been in a state of demoralization. When Blanchard was commissioner the police refused to attend a national day parade Mamo did nothing. Edison came in fired from captain to bottle washer nothing changed. The opposition wants a commissioner that is sympathetic to their cause and that will not happen. The person whose advise is considered when appointing a commissioner is the PM. In this politically charged atmosphere no candidate recommended by the PM will be accepted by the opposition. It will be interesting to read the real report as this DNO news item resembles very much a news item on mass in the cemetery which is a mouthpiece of the opposition UWP.
The report is not mandated to comment on that as according to our onstitution ourpolie force is supposed to be independent from politicians.
The objective was to examine the force not the Gov’t so that what the captain did. You ran away to the misty woods of PA come home run for your area and begin to plant again.Working in a green grocery is not the same as putting ones agri skills to work. Okay mr. intelligent/objective” Why would anyone who is intelligent and objective be surprised that the report was very critical of Carbon.” re:read ur statement bozo you focused ur comment on Carbon then you’ve asking about to other jokers. How did U answer your exam question in JA was it a practical where u just had to plant a cabbage
“I wish to make it very clear that as Prime Minister I have the absolute trust and confidence of Chief of Police Mr. Daniel Carbon…..The public can rest assured that the Prime Minister who appoints and who disappoints has great confidence in the Chief of Police, and we will continue to provide him with the resources which he requests.”
The people of Dominica wish to extend our sincerest apologies to Colonel Jamie Ogilvie, of the Jamaica Police Force for your exercise in futility.
I ‘liked’ because I get the sarcasm, wherein lies the truth.
yes! in the 1997 inquiry The Fox was asked to demit office in the public interest. he went into retirement only to surface on DNO addressing his gang lol after Erica. only to go under anew. Then all of a sudden surfaces again as acting president for a few weeks. I recall in th mid 90’s he said he wanted a cushie job after acaller said he was diplomatic in his response to the Calibishie questions on aledged drug dealers going out to sea where the Melville cutter dere to venture. Russians here. I better join my bonjean Paul Rossnof and abandon ship b4 it sinks and go to the US or Canada or my other bon jean the one in the misty woods of PA or the Skerrit defender who am not certain is a Huckabee or a Bernie if u know what/who i mean
Well, you all ran like dogs to arrest people who want to defend the country now you own master is sending foreign dogs after you. The poor people are always arrested while those in politics are free to make deals such as the sales of passports and accountability remains in the same clan in order to fool those who vote for a pittance. The policing system isn’t good in Dominica because the majority of the recruits are corrupted but in comparison to Jamaican police, there isn’t anything to compare. Murders are an everyday issue with no age limits, rape, high jacking, burglary is an everyday occurrence. Where was this Jamaican police to set things right in his country? Linton as a politician asked for clarity in the CBI funds and passports monies, up till now the population is still waiting to hear the result of this fund.Personally, I’m not expecting to hear the results after hearing the so-called leader disrespectfully in his campaign saying “that is none of your damn business”…
You say that Carbon had no comment on the matter. That means he does not dispute or deny the findings of this report either? If the government is reluctant to dismiss him, the least he should do is to step down till this has been cleared. Right now there is no public confidence in the police and this will not improve if the authorities are not seen to be taking any action.
Tavaniere the local English man always advocate for a white man to run the force untiol LL shut him down hahahaha maybe now he may get his wish.
OHHH okay then! I think this says it all. No comments!!!!! haha
ha have no comments hahaha
The people has been demanding for Carbon resignation for years , we had to wait for some foreign entity to tell skerrit that carbon fail the people of Dominica BADLY , Carbon must go.
…and the entire administration. Because with Carbon being fired does not address the root issue which is Skerrit himself. He put Carbon there knowing that he was incompetent but he put him there but he always did what Skerrit asked him to do.
I myself a sergeant of the DPF .. disappointed in the actions and rather the absence of take3n by my chief and deputy and honestly they need to go!!!