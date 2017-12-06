Daniel urges recipients to make good use of emergency cashDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 at 10:22 AM
Minister for Social Services, Catherine Daniel, has called on recipients of an emergency cash transfer to make good use of it since it is not to meet their wants but their needs.
On Monday it was announced that an Emergency Cash Transfer initiative was being undertaken by the government in collaboration with the World Food Program and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), targeting the most vulnerable affected by Hurricane Maria.
Some 25,000 people across the island are expected to benefit.
Daniel described the program as a welcoming gesture for many people but said it should be used wisely.
“What I would like to implore on these people that they have been identified not to meet their wants but that they meet their needs and this money that they are going to receive that they should use it wisely,” she stated.
She stated that the assistance is not for life but only for three months.
Daniel stated that some people were missed during the registration process for the program
“So like everything else, there might be some people we miss but this is not the end of it,” she stated. “We are imploring those we missed or those who know of those we missed to call the hotline because there is still room for adding more people to the list but they have to be vulnerable people it is not a want program it is a needs program.”
In addition to calling the hotline, those who need assistance can go to the Ministry of Social Services and a form can be filled to be part of the program.
Emergency numbers for the program are 277-8667, 285-0989 or 614-3000.
5 Comments
We all know human beings. They going spend it on wants. Here is a suggestion where gov and private sector could work. Gov should get with retail facilities like bakeries, supermarket s ect to provide items for relief, then these families could get vouchers which they use to purchase food items.then the retail stores use voucher receipts to bill gov. The gov already have the funds based on voucher value and tvat ensure money is not wasted on useless items. Also money goey to salaries of workers at the retail facilities ensuring jobs etc. I have no confidence in the leaders of our islands because we go back to the same ole ideas in this day and age. No creativity and innovation.
Can anybody, Official or Ordinary Citizen, comment on any efforts whatsoever, on assisting the People of St .Mark , who lost 99.5%of their lively hood , and means of forging another source .
I don’t want my friend to cry in my ears again that he lost his boat , his engine, his boat house , his nets and fish pots , his fishing equipment, and then again his roof and vehicle .
I cannot , do not have the means, of donating , lending, assisting allu to re coup your losses of thousands and thousands of Dollars . Yes i know you Guys are prepared to wait for when your PM have enough funds to say ”look, you will vote for me OK?
i explained to you guys that you could form a Committee and if you all have to march to Ministry and demand efforts are made to encourage the banks to facilitate loans for allu to start again , and if and when Allu PM decide to look allu way then allu can together face the bank again and say ”we now have aid and would like to sort out the Loan” .
De food we getting now and the likkle gifts cannot continue but tor a few more months .
Its time that you guys get back on the sea and provide for the nation.
Its sad to hear you guys complaining that you can see other boats , yes from other areas out there on your banks , utilizing your anchors and baited areas while you are on shore and cannot do anything about it .I know its tearing your hearts out , but there comes a time when desperation should make you guys see light .
MAN GET OFF ALLU BEHIND AND APPROACH THOSE WHO ARE IN A POSITION TO HELP
words can do you all no more harm than Maria did.
Waiz all de mouth allu always have dere nah ?
And don’t forget the trailer and hoist, i told you guys would be a valuable piece of equipment , purchased as a fisheries commitee, to get these fiberglass boats out of the water at the first sight of sea swells . The banks should have no problem with this added on as they know their loaned boats and engine would be off the sea at hurricane alert .
These new boats cannot be safely dragged on the stones across the bay, like the old wooden canoes , and cannot now still be left anchored at the mercy of the seas , hoping that God puts a hand .Its not so these days , We have to help ourselves so God can help us ; and i dow mean de God of Bevin
Ms. Daniel should have urged recipients of the Aliereza Monared money that they were distributing to laborites under the deceptive title of “SMALL BUSINESS”, to make good use of that corrupt money. Boy is because of the lies and corruption of these people Dominica is constantly under the sword!