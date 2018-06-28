Following the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities (DAPD) held on Wednesday May 30, 2018, a new Board of Directors was elected, the composition of which is as follows:

• Irma Raymond-Joseph – President

• Earnica Esprit – Vice-President

• Relda Richards – Secretary

• Michael Murphy – Treasurer

• Silious Charles – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer

• Mathias Bruno – Director

• Luke Fabien – Director

Meanwhile, DAPD will be represented at one international and two regional programmes during the month of July.

Michael Riley, Staff Assistant, is scheduled to participate in a one-month training course on the “Promotion of Social Participation of Persons with Disabilities through Sports”, under the JICA Knowledge Co-Creation Program (KCCP), to be held in Japan from July 1 – 29, 2018.

Irma Raymond-Joseph and Earnica Esprit will participate in a Blind Women’s Cricket Development training programme for players and coaches to be held in Barbados from July 1 – 15. The programme is organized by the West Indies Cricket Council for the Blind in conjunction with the Barbados Blind Cricket Association and the English Blind Cricket Association.

DAPD’s participation is being funded by the:

Ministry of Sports, Dominica Lotteries Commission, Dominica Cricket Association and two Honorary Members of DAPD.

Also, Nathalie Murphy and Michael Murphy are to participate in the Quadrennial Meeting of the Caribbean Council for the Blind (CCB) scheduled for Antigua from July 16 – 21, 2018. One of the items to be discussed is the Marrakesh Treaty.

The Marrakesh Treaty seeks to Facilitate Access to Published Works by Visually Impaired Persons and Persons with Print Disabilities. It is a treaty on copyright adopted in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 28 June 2013.

Their participation is being funded by the Caribbean Council for the Blind and the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities.