On Thursday 25th January 2018, the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. (DARCI) held its annual general meeting at its club site at Canefield East, to elect a new Executive Committee from among its members.

The new Executive Committee comprises:

Joseph Raymond – President

Roger Blanchard – Vice President

Hilkiah Lavinier – Secretary

Gordon Royer – Treasurer

Eric Cognet – Anniversary Chairman

Kathy Raymond – Fund Raising Chairman

John Christian – Education Chairman

Clement James – Operation and Maintenance Chairman

John Mitchel – Field Day Chairman

Sheinel Elizee Daway – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer

The Executive Committee will serve for the period January – December 2018 and will set the agenda for the club.

The Executive Committee meets on the first Thursday of every month and the general membership meet on the second Thursday of every month at the club site.

DARCI provides emergency communication in times of disaster to the people and Government of Dominica and also to world

when called upon.