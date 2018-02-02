DARCI elects new executiveDominica News Online - Friday, February 2nd, 2018 at 2:15 PM
On Thursday 25th January 2018, the Dominica Amateur Radio Club Inc. (DARCI) held its annual general meeting at its club site at Canefield East, to elect a new Executive Committee from among its members.
The new Executive Committee comprises:
Joseph Raymond – President
Roger Blanchard – Vice President
Hilkiah Lavinier – Secretary
Gordon Royer – Treasurer
Eric Cognet – Anniversary Chairman
Kathy Raymond – Fund Raising Chairman
John Christian – Education Chairman
Clement James – Operation and Maintenance Chairman
John Mitchel – Field Day Chairman
Sheinel Elizee Daway – Assistant Secretary/Treasurer
The Executive Committee will serve for the period January – December 2018 and will set the agenda for the club.
The Executive Committee meets on the first Thursday of every month and the general membership meet on the second Thursday of every month at the club site.
DARCI provides emergency communication in times of disaster to the people and Government of Dominica and also to world
when called upon.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Getting the job done under insurmountable conditions!