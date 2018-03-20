Darroux concerned over roaming rates in OECSDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 at 2:33 PM
Telecommunication Minister, Kelvar Darroux, is expressing concerns over the rate of roaming in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and has challenged Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) to do something about it.
He was speaking at the presentation of funds by ECTEL to the government of Dominica on Tuesday morning as the island recovers from Hurricane Maria.
“I have always mentioned it at the Council of Minister’s meeting that ECTEL needs to work speedily in ensuring that the roaming rates, particularly within the OECS territories is something that is looked at critically to ensure these rates can be lowered,” he stated.
Darroux questioned why when OECS citizens travel to member states and “pay so much” for roaming.
“Why is it that you have to leave Dominica and go across to St. Lucia or to Antigua or to St. Kitts and you have to pay so much for roaming charges,” he stated. “It is critical in such a small area, the EU has gone ahead and done it why can’t we five countries within the OECS do the same thing to reduce the roaming rates for our citizens here in the OECS territories,”
He stated that his challenge to ECTEL is to look into the matter.
“I am hoping that at the next board meeting that this is discussed and when the Council of Ministers meet, we can take a firm position on this thing,” Darroux said.
At Tuesday’s presentation, EC$350,000 was given to the Government of Dominica by ECTEL.
Darroux said $150,000 will go towards housing projects in St. Joseph and $200,000 will go towards the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Dominica to ensure the complete restoration of its business.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
The roaming rate is a problem but the Minister need to first focus on the fleecing of customers locally by the cellular providers who are reducing customers balance without rendering services.
How can a billing system be reducing customers balance daily for service not-used or provided? This is not for example a promo offering for 5days where you loose it, if you don’t use it…………………
This is outright theft and NTRC needs to address this with the intend of protecting the consumers.
NTRC should not only be investigating complains and getting refunds for customers but hefty fines should be levied against providers caught in the act.
That alone you concerned about Kelvar? You not concerned about the price of gasoline that keep climbing up on we the citizens???
Gas is $12.11 now. A few days after Maria it was 10.89.
What is the reason for this increase in gas prices at a time like now?
Two observations:
– the E.U. Have effectively dealt with this by putting pressure on the telecommunications companies while Caricom and the OECS are still talking and allowing their citizens being played by those companies.
– the Minister, through his own government, should put pressure on Flow, locally incorporated under Cable & Wireless Dominica Ltd., in which our government has a 20% interest.
I see a conflict of interest here, especially if government were to be delinquent in settling their telecommunications bills in a timely manner.
Stop giving handout and fix the country or make them pay a small monthly fee so it can help to make da great again