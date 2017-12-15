Darroux says Dominica should prepare for next hurricane seasonDominica News Online - Friday, December 15th, 2017 at 12:24 PM
With Dominica still reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, Environment Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has warned that the island should prepare for the next hurricane season.
Speaking at a Global Environment Facility Small Grants Program (GEF SGP) function earlier this week he said Dominica has done a very small percentage of its recovery after Maria.
“It means that we now have to start getting ready,” he stated. “We have just probably done 0.0005 percent of our recovery but we now have to think of another hurricane season and there is a cruel twist to this … it’s not like we have a quota assigned to us, where we can say, well, ok Dominica got Maria this year, so next year it is St. Vincent or Barbados, it doesn’t work out that way.”
Darroux stated that every weather event that starts in the Atlantic, there is a possibility that it might turn into another Maria and it could possibly affect Dominica.
He said he has been informed by experts that Dominica is the most probable country to get hit because of its position in the Caribbean archipelago.
“Now this spells really bad news for us and again not to get us as afraid but to get us prepared,” Darroux remarked.
The GEF SGP works in five fundamental focal areas: Biodiversity, Climate Change, International Waters, Land Degradation and Sustainable Forest Management, and Chemicals.
SGP provides financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s well-being and livelihoods.
Stop using the schools, and churches as shelters . All that money that alu PM get from sales of passports and millions in donations .I do hope he will put that money to good use including building hurricane shelters . PM had millions making sot all over Dominica b4 Hurricane Maria , What happened to that money 💰 I get Hurricane Maria take it with her to. These people in Dominica are big jokes 🤣
What Darroux says is patently obvious. If we don’t prepare for hurricanes in future then we will be shocked time and time again. We must take hurricanes for granted – EVERY YEAR.
Preparation means sensible and calm food hoarding, building near hurricane-proof houses – thinking outside the box where the building houses are concerned. Hard but light plastics instead of concrete and wood etc, huge food storage centres, underground if possible, robust backup energy and water supplies and lab farming for quicker and more secure yields.
What is necessary is the formation of a body exclusively dedicated to dealing with hurricanes.
Man, let’s just pick up the Island on a huge crane and let’s relocate like somewhere near Trinidad, which doesn’t get hurricanes. We moving south!!! lol
Good thing All king skerrit children was born foreign, because D/ca finibat
Darroux’s comments are like rocket science it seems like.Following TS Erica Skerritt said we were going to have to be prepared and yet when Hurricane Maria struck there wasn’t any signs of preparation not even by the police.Boy these politicians just like to hear themselves speak
Darroux, you all advertise Dominica as the nature island of the world (in reality the only primitive) place on earth, so you should not worry about the next hurricane season.
Nature is doing it work, helping you to keep Dominica the only nature island of the world!
How about that! You should be praying to God, that for the next thirty years another as Maria do not return, unless you want our nation for the rest of time look forward to getting handouts from the world at large, to fill you all pockets with free money!
“He said he has been informed by experts that Dominica is the most probable country to get hit because of its position in the Caribbean archipelago.”
I doubt that climatic records sustain this assumption.
We do not need an expert for that. All wee need to do is go back throught the records for last 100 years and see how many hurricane have affected us, direct hits and those that passed near us and we can compare to rest of Caribbean. You do not need an expert for that. A high school student with data can get. Then we can see probability.
Good day MR. Darroux, At this time we should be working on areas that a badly hit by hurricane maria, as fast as we can. the time has come when we must be proactive rather to be inactive. lets work on building levees where levees is need to avoid further destruction to the Island. Places like Roseau, Pichelin, etc are very important. So you have my blessing to do the right thing. We must save Pichelin because we cannot relocate everybody when we can save these villages. Put people to, or get people overseas to do the job. also Sir we need to recreate a more positive public works agency in Dominica as it was in the 1960 etc. Let Dominican works to re-build Dominica. I am hoping to see you soon in the coming month’s mean while do your best on the Reconstruction of Dominica.
“Sir we need to recreate a more positive public works agency in Dominica as it was in the 1960 etc. Let Dominican works to re-build Dominica”. Theres one slight problem with that statement, in the 1960 Dominica was still under British rule so it would have been easier to do these things your asking as far as resources and technology. Dominica has neither it seems.
It’s in his pocket we going in 2018
Darroux I hope you will encourage Skerritt to spend the $58 Million that was given the Dominica for climate resilient construction in Dominica on relevant projects.
That money was given in 2015 ad since then we have not seen any project from that money.
So Mr. Darroux, put your money where your mouth is.
we will give Linton a portion to pay pinard burne him money owed to him and orders.
Are we to assume that money went into deep pockets?