Darroux says Dominica should prepare for next hurricane seasonDominica News Online - Friday, December 15th, 2017 at 12:24 PM
With Dominica still reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, Environment Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has warned that the island should prepare for the next hurricane season.
Speaking at a Global Environment Facility Small Grants Program (GEF SGP) function earlier this week he said Dominica has done a very small percentage of its recovery after Maria.
“It means that we now have to start getting ready,” he stated. “We have just probably done 0.0005 percent of our recovery but we now have to think of another hurricane season and there is a cruel twist to this … it’s not like we have a quota assigned to us, where we can say, well, ok Dominica got Maria this year, so next year it is St. Vincent or Barbados, it doesn’t work out that way.”
Darroux stated that every weather event that starts in the Atlantic, there is a possibility that it might turn into another Maria and it could possibly affect Dominica.
He said he has been informed by experts that Dominica is the most probable country to get hit because of its position in the Caribbean archipelago.
“Now this spells really bad news for us and again not to get us as afraid but to get us prepared,” Darroux remarked.
The GEF SGP works in five fundamental focal areas: Biodiversity, Climate Change, International Waters, Land Degradation and Sustainable Forest Management, and Chemicals.
SGP provides financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s well-being and livelihoods.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
It’s in his pocket we going in 2018
Darroux I hope you will encourage Skerritt to spend the $58 Million that was given the Dominica for climate resilient construction in Dominica on relevant projects.
That money was given in 2015 ad since then we have not seen any project from that money.
So Mr. Darroux, put your money where your mouth is.