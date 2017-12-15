With Dominica still reeling from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, Environment Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has warned that the island should prepare for the next hurricane season.

Speaking at a Global Environment Facility Small Grants Program (GEF SGP) function earlier this week he said Dominica has done a very small percentage of its recovery after Maria.

“It means that we now have to start getting ready,” he stated. “We have just probably done 0.0005 percent of our recovery but we now have to think of another hurricane season and there is a cruel twist to this … it’s not like we have a quota assigned to us, where we can say, well, ok Dominica got Maria this year, so next year it is St. Vincent or Barbados, it doesn’t work out that way.”

Darroux stated that every weather event that starts in the Atlantic, there is a possibility that it might turn into another Maria and it could possibly affect Dominica.

He said he has been informed by experts that Dominica is the most probable country to get hit because of its position in the Caribbean archipelago.

“Now this spells really bad news for us and again not to get us as afraid but to get us prepared,” Darroux remarked.

The GEF SGP works in five fundamental focal areas: Biodiversity, Climate Change, International Waters, Land Degradation and Sustainable Forest Management, and Chemicals.

SGP provides financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s well-being and livelihoods.