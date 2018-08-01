Dominica nationals residing in St. Kitts and Nevis together with the corporate community and nationals of the Twin islands have donated medical supplies valued just over $21,000, to the Primary Healthcare system of Dominica, notably the seven health districts.

The philanthropic initiative was officially carried out by the Dominica St. Kitts-Nevis Association (DASKN).

The consignment of supplies to the seven health districts was facilitated by the Jolly’s National Clinic, a subsidiary of Jolly’s Pharmacy and partner of the DASKN.

The medical items include blood pressure monitors, glucometers, blood glucose testing strips, pulse oximeters, thermometers, tablet cutters, table paper, examination gloves, sterile gauze pad dressings, Dynarex elastic bandages, hydrogen peroxide, antibiotic ointments and anti-inflammatory gel preparations.

President of the DASKN, Mrs. Miriam Etienne, expressed deep gratitude and commended members of the association and the Kittitian community, including the Latin Festival Planning Committee and other corporate citizens for their commitments and generous outpouring of support.

According to Mrs. Etienne, the extent of the impact inflicted by the historically destructive Hurricane Maria on the economy and health systems in Dominica, spurred the idea that the association should focus on the health sector. She added that the association which is comprised of Dominican nationals felt duty bound with a sense of patriotism and national pride to act urgently.

Since 2015, post-Tropical Storm Erica, the DASKN has collaborated on efforts to assist Dominica in rebuilding. Yesterday, the association also made a donation of XCD $13,700 for materials from the Dominica Metals Ltd. which will go towards roof repairs of the Mahaut Senior Citizen Home.

The total cost of materials for that project is approximately $36,000; balance of costs absorbed by the Dominica Metals Ltd.