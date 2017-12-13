CEO of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA) Benoit Bardouille has urged those who send relief barrels or packages to relatives in Dominica to include a telephone number on these packages.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, there has been an increase in containers at the Woodbridge Bay Port and storage is a problem

“Clearly as it can be seen on the port, the number of containers, when compared to previous years, has increased drastically over the last three months by some 60 percent,” he said. “The sheer volume of increased cargo arriving in consolidated containers or lesser container loads have increased considerably because of the relief items being sent to families, friends, and individuals as a result of Hurricane Maria.”

He said the port is constrained by space and he called on consignees, or those receiving packages, to visit their agent representatives for agent release forms to be able to clear the cargo from the port.

Bardouille stated that there is a problem in reaching people who have to collect cargo at the port.

“There is a difficulty in reaching some persons because we have telephone numbers, the agents have telephone numbers for some persons but those telephone numbers are not reachable, we ourselves try to call some of those persons but obviously because the telecommunication system as it is at present, fix lines are not functional and some of these cell phones do not operate in certain locations,” he remarked.

According to Bardouille, people sending barrels to Dominica should include a telephone number.

“And so we are urging persons who are sending barrel boxes and the like to their families, to put a telephone number that they can be reached or contacted because sometimes they are not even aware that those packages are there or have arrived and so it remains in the port for a longer period than it should,” he said. “That creates some kind of backlog for us because we have to be shifting some of these items to be able to de-stuff more containers so that more persons can receive their cargo.”