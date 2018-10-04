Brooklyn, NY — The Dominica Association of Seventh-day Adventists in the U.S. (DASUS) will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Dominica’s Independence with a church service on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

The service will be held at the Cornerstone Seventh-day Adventist Church, 138 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

DASUS will embrace the theme for Dominica’s 40th Independence, Building A Resilient Nation. The celebration will begin at 9:15 a.m. with Sabbath School. Divine Worship, the main session, begins at 11:00 a.m.

Pastor Maurice Morancie, who serves as DASUS’ Dominica Liaison, will be the featured speaker.

Pastor Morancie is an ordained minister with 17 years of experience. He is employed by the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, which is headquartered in Barbados. He currently serves as the pastor of the Central Seventh-day Adventist Church in Dominica. Pastor Morancie will also give an update on the church’s rebuilding effort.

Dominica’s Ambassador to the United Nations and the Consul General, as well as local legislators, community leaders, and clergy were invited to the celebration. DASUS invites Dominicans and friends of Dominicans from across the United States to attend. A fellowship lunch follows the main worship service.

The Mission Singers, a dynamic new gospel ensemble directed by Lester E. Joseph, will perform a concert from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. On November 3, 1978 Dominica gained independence from Great Britain and became an independent nation. Today, Dominica is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Offerings from the concert and church service will go toward the ongoing rebuilding effort and other humanitarian endeavors.

“Dominica Day promises to be an inspirational, culturally-relevant, and spirit-filled celebration of our faith and heritage,” said DASUS president, Beryl R. Williams. “DASUS invites all Dominicans to worship and celebrate Dominica’s Independence with us.” Dominicans are asked to wear their national dress. For more information about the celebration, contact DASUS at DASUSmail@gmail.com or visit http://dasusmail.wix.com/dasus.

Formed in 2004, DASUS’ mission is to bring Dominicans of the Seventh-day Adventist Church together to celebrate their faith and heritage. DASUS is also focused on making meaningful contributions to projects here in the United States and in Dominica.