Roseau, Dominica, May 22nd, 2018 – The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) will convene a meeting with the private sector on Thursday 24th May, 2018, at the Flamboyant Hotel, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to discuss the recovery efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Maria and preparations of the business community for the 2018 hurricane season which begins on June 1st, 2018.

The meeting targets the broad cross section of the private sector and will be the Dominica Business Forum’s first major activity since the organization was incorporated under the Companies Act of the Commonwealth of Dominica, earlier this year, as the legal representative body of seven private sector organizations in Dominica: The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), the Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), the Dominica Coalition of Service Industries (DCIS), the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), the Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD) and the OECS Business Council.

The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) laments the fact that a significant number of private sector enterprises did not survive the ravages of Hurricane Maria and the subsequent looting, some are still in ruins, while others are garnering all efforts to reopen their establishments.

The Dominica Business Forum (DBF) compliments the private sector enterprises who have demonstrated a high level of resilience and determination to reestablish their services to the Dominican people, in spite of the many challenges.

The heroic efforts of the utility companies to reintroduce electricity, telephone, internet and water services to the population, in such a short period, must be commended, as well as the other services and products provided by the wider private sector.

There is no doubt that without the contribution of the private sector in the post Hurricane Maria recovery efforts, the situation on the island would have been far worse.

In preparation for the 2018 hurricane season, the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) will take a proactive role in sensitizing the private sector on the importance of safe guarding their investments and in this regard the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) met with the leadership of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force to discuss the concerns of the private sector and to seek continuous dialogue with the police aimed at preventing a recurrence of the breakdown of law and order, after Hurricane Maria, from which the private sector suffered millions of dollars in loss which resulted in the loss of jobs for hundreds of employees.

At the meeting, on Thursday 24th May, the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) will seek recommendations from the private sector for the enhancement of preparations for the upcoming hurricane season and will also address concerns of the post Hurricane Maria recovery process.

Participation in the meeting will be limited to bona fide private sector organizations and enterprises.