Monday, July 30th, 2018
At its 4th Annual General Meeting, the membership of Dominica Community Tourism Association Inc. (DCTAI) elected a new Executive Board to govern its affairs for the period 2018- 2020.
The board was selected from among members of the twenty-five (25) registered Community-based organizations on island. Each organization provides unique local products and services to guests who visit Dominica.
The DCTAI is the umbrella body for all community tourism groupings and enterprises. The vision of the DCTAI is to be a vehicle towards making Dominica the destination of choice for visitors seeking an eco-friendly and peaceful country and enhanced visitor experience.
The mission is to facilitate the involvement of community groups in economic activities which will generate employment opportunities, preserve and showcase our island heritage, through interaction with and service to visitors within the tourism sector.
The executive which will carry out the vison and mission of the DCTAI are:
President (reelected)- Mrs. Josephine Dublin-Prince
Vice President -Mr. Adrien Bannis
Secretary -Ms. Claudette Rolle
Treasurer -Mr. Rudolph George
Asst Sec/Tres -Mr. Lazare Charles
Public Relations Officer -Mr. Smith Prince
Executive Members -Mrs. Gilles Jno Baptiste
Mrs. -Verlanda Bruney
Mrs. -Yvonne Armour-Hill
The DCTAI works in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism & Culture, Discover Dominica Authority and other partners and stakeholders in the tourism industry.
Its Secretariat is located at the Layou Beach Tourism Facility, Layou.
