Chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Benoit Badouille, has labeled the government’s injection to the island’s marketing budget for tourism as a “serious improvement.”

He was speaking at the launch of a Tourism Awareness Campaign organized by the DDA last Friday at the Fort Young Hotel.

According to Badouille, funding has increased from $4-million over the years to $8.5-million this year to market Dominica.

“The amount of money put in for marketing is allowing us to do the things that we could not do before, and creates a better awareness of Dominica,” he said.

He noted that there have been complaints surfacing about the little awareness of Dominica being made, and so, changes are being made along the way to afford the opportunity to get Dominica’s name out there.

New marketing reps have been appointed in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and in France, he said.

Badouille explained that these appointments have been established so as to re-energize the notion of having people to visit Dominica.

“We have been trying our best to re-energize things as it relates to bringing people to Dominica, and so we have appointed these new market reps in those destinations so that we know where people are coming from,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Director of Tourism Colin Piper said that strategies, including a series of videos, radio ads, billboards, music videos, posters, voice drops by local persons, and more will form part of the campaign.

“It is a myriad of things that will essentially get the message and communicate the message to the various publics,” he said.

According to him, the campaign aims to increase public knowledge on the importance of the Tourism Industry, and to “foster positive attitudes and behaviors among the local population and students.”

“The campaign will feature service providers highlighting the impact of tourism on their lives, as well as their contribution towards the development of Dominica’s Tourism Industry,” Piper stated.

He expects the message to resonate with the people of Dominica that tourism is “indeed everybody’s business.”

“We all in one way, shape or form benefit from tourism,” he added.

Over the course of the next few weeks, five video ads which form part of the campaign will be made public. They will feature local service providers such as a taxi driver, a local farmer, a local hotel owner, a student, and a local restaurateur.

The campaign runs from the month of March and ends in May.