Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) has relaunched its Diaspora initiative targeting Dominicans living abroad from key source markets.

The initiative, the Dominica Diaspora Connection, seeks to foster greater engagement by showing appreciation of the support this segment provides to local tourism and national development and to work together to augment the number of promotable visitors within this key demographic.

Over the years, support from the diaspora through remittances has ensured that the Nature Island continues to improve.

This year, with our 40th Independence Anniversary and Reunion celebrations, the Discover Dominica Authority considers it timely to enhance our efforts in this regard through a series of special initiatives.

Starting Sunday 21 October persons will be able to sign up for membership via contacting the Discover Dominica Authority’s or via forms which will be available at Ports of entry.

Benefits of the programme include, members being among the first to know what is happening on island regarding cultural and tourism development, airline and accommodation offers, special events, promotions and rewards for contribution to the national economy by convincing friends, family members and colleagues to visit Dominica on vacation, for conferences and events.

DDA will be happy to provide assistance with closing the sale with members who are working with groups from their adoptive country who would like to visit Dominica for meetings, family reunions or other activities.

Interested persons can contact the Discover Dominica Authority via email tourism@dominica.dm

With the responsibility to promote and manage Dominica’s tourism products, we are currently involved in the promotion of our upcoming special events of Independence/Reunion Celebrations; the World Creole Music Festival and Dominica’s culture and heritage as a whole.

Already this year, we have provided assistance to several in-market activities and events produced by members of the Diaspora in Toronto- Canada, New York, Virginia and United Kingdom.

Two other initiatives will form part of the broader Diaspora Outreach Plan.

Bring a Friend 2018-2019: Starting this month, we will launch the “Bring Home a Friend” initiative, inviting all Dominican Diaspora Members (DDMs) to encourage their family members, friends and colleagues to visit Dominica between October 2018 and March 2019 for a chance to win special prizes.

The First 40!: Discover Dominica Authority will reward the first 40 Diaspora members arriving on the island via the Douglas Charles Airport and the first 40 members arriving via the Roseau Ferry terminal during the month of November with special commemorative Independence/Reunion memorabilia!

Special Recognition Activities will take place during this special celebratory period, as each month we will also be highlighting some of the many DDMs who have made a special contribution to Dominica or to their adoptive home with recognition via our owned channels and in the local media.

Starting next week, we invite you to follow our facebook page for additional information on these initiatives and have a look at our new www.discoverdominica.com website and dominicafestivals.com for current and upcoming happenings on island.