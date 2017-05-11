The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association, Breve band, and 365mmp, has launched a music video as part of a three-month tourism awareness campaign.

The video, featuring ‘Breve” entitled ‘Welcome to My Island’, showcases the beauty of Dominica and its people as a means of raising awareness both locally and abroad during the Tourism Awareness month.

Speaking at the launch of the video on Thursday morning at the Fort Young Hotel, Band Leader of Breve, Gomez Drigo, stated that getting the opportunity to contribute in this way was not simply just a “proud moment,” but in fact a joyful day.

“It is not only a very proud moment for myself and my band mates but a very happy day for us; one that encourages and defines self belief. I say that to say, when this song was birthed in the band house, the idea was that we would compose a song with which we could present our country to guests at our various gigs,” he remarked.

Speaking at the video launch, Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, stated that in addition to presenting Dominica as the ideal destination to visitors, his ministry is doing its part in promoting the country all on a local, regional and international level, and encourages everyone to contribute to enticing visitors to come to the island.

“So the Ministry of Tourism, as you would have heard from Mr. (Colin) Piper we are doing our part and we continue to hope that everybody continues together to ensure that we achieve the goals of encouraging as many people to come to Dominica but more importantly when they come to Dominica, to spend as much money in Dominica and to also spend as much time in Dominica because what we want them to do is leave as much money in Dominica,” he said.

Over the past three months, the DDA has been on a campaign is to increase public knowledge on the importance of the tourism industry and foster positive attitudes and behavior among the local population and students.

To date, the campaign has consisted of several TV and Radio ads featuring local tourism service providers such as Taxi Operator – Jenner Guiste, Fisherman – Brendan Carlisle, Local Artisan – Vanessa Lisa Winston, Hotelier- Ken Guiste, Local Farmers- Roy Ormond and Tony Isles and Restaurateur – Rudy.

Additionally, billboards depicting these local tourism service providers have been erected in the Roseau, Portsmouth and Mahaut areas.

The message of these outputs is expected to resonate with the population, that Tourism is indeed “Everybody’s Business.”

See the video below.