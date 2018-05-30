DDA makes donation to Trafalgar Primary SchoolPress release - Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 at 9:32 AM
Tourism Awareness Month 2018 is being celebrated under the banner Tourism is everybody’s business, let’s play our part. The objective of the annual month-long celebration is to increase public awareness of the tourism and hospitality industry’s economic, cultural, and social contributions to our Nature Isle.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria, the library of the Trafalgar Primary School was adversely affected. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) presented library books to the Trafalgar Primary School as part of activities for Tourism Awareness Month. The project was made possible through the generous donation of books by the staff of the DDA and Invest Dominica Authority.
The presentation ceremony was attended by the Director of Tourism, Mr. Colin Piper and staff of the DDA.
Tourism Awareness Month is an annual event which has been celebrated in May over the past ten (10) years.
In my view there is nothing nerdish about what Mr Piper is doing. Tourism can bring in valuable foreign currency. We must all be aware of what impact we individually have on how tourists perceive Dominica and its people. For example a country can have a reputation of being very hospitable. This will attract more tourists. On the other hand a country can be regarded as having very hostile people. This will repel tourists. What Mr Piper is doing, is trying to engender amongst school age children, the need to understand how they too, and their families, can help cultivate tourism by being individually responsible citizens. Well done Colin, you have your eye on the prosperity of Dominica, at a time when Dominica has few exports . This should be commended. Dominica needs exports fast, to create income and wealth within the country. Agriculture will take time after the hurricane. Tourism is faster. Anyone fostering tourism, regardless of their political affiliation should be commended.
Give them your beaten up old books, exploit the kids in a photo op, brain wash them that tourism is more important than oxygen, then scoot off, never to be seen again. DDA, more poisonous than DDT.
This Waste of time Coolay Piper.. Mister just mess up the culture in DA
Who made get lost
That guy is so nerdish 😊