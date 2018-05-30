Tourism Awareness Month 2018 is being celebrated under the banner Tourism is everybody’s business, let’s play our part. The objective of the annual month-long celebration is to increase public awareness of the tourism and hospitality industry’s economic, cultural, and social contributions to our Nature Isle.

Following the passage of Hurricane Maria, the library of the Trafalgar Primary School was adversely affected. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) presented library books to the Trafalgar Primary School as part of activities for Tourism Awareness Month. The project was made possible through the generous donation of books by the staff of the DDA and Invest Dominica Authority.

The presentation ceremony was attended by the Director of Tourism, Mr. Colin Piper and staff of the DDA.

Tourism Awareness Month is an annual event which has been celebrated in May over the past ten (10) years.