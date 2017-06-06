The Romance Market has been identified as an important niche market for Dominica. Consequently, over the past years, Discover Dominica (DDA) has undertaken activities to develop Dominica’s Romance product offerings.

A three (3) day seminar targeting Romance service providers will be held from Wednesday, June 7 to Friday, June 9, 2017.The seminar will focus mainly on strengthening the development of the Romance niche tourism product and building the capacity of relevant public and private sector persons and organizations involved or wishing to become involved in this market.

At the end of the three (3) day seminar, participants are expected to have a better understanding of the trends and techniques of the Romance niche market. Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dreamy Weddings and Tours; Nathalie John will facilitate the sessions. Ms. John is a Certified Wedding & Event Planner & Lifestyle Specialist. She has planned hundreds of weddings from Jamaica in the north to Aruba in the South. She continues to promote the Caribbean as a speaker/presenter at various regional and international wedding and event conferences, and was named one of 2010’s A-List Wedding Planners by Destination Weddings & Honeymoons magazine.

Additionally, whilst on island the Dreamy Wedding team will undertake visits to hotels and attractions such as Bois Colette Estate, Botanical Gardens, Kalinago Barana Aute, Indian River, Champagne Beach, Emerald Pool among other locations to experience Dominica’s Romance product offerings.

Worldwide couples are now looking for exotic and romantic destinations for weddings and honeymoons and Dominica offers all the natural attributes, which are a significant component of this growing trend.