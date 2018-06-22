Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) will host a three (3) day “Enhancing Tour Packages for Voluntourism” workshop commencing on Monday, June 25, 2018.

Twenty five (25) Tour Operators, Dive Operators, Hoteliers and Representatives from various Community Tourism Associations will participate in the three (3) day workshop at the Prevost Cinemall.

The workshop will seek to equip service providers in:

– Fundamentals of tour packaging

– Technical approach of packaging

– Creating a package that is people and market oriented

– Pricing/costing to ensure all elements including possible commissions are included in the overall costing

– The Voluntourism Concept.

The workshop will be facilitated by Barbadian Training Facilitator, Joan Leacock. Ms. Leacock is a highly motivated and experienced trainer and educator, with over thirty year’s commercial experience in various aspects of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry, including educational and vocational experience in the following areas: Customer Service, Event Management, Training and Development, Tourism Education, Business Management and Quality Assurance.

Following the events of Hurricane Maria, DDA was forced to review its strategy in tourism development and pursue new forms of tourism such as Voluntourism. Consequently, over the past months the Authority has undertaken initiatives to strengthen the development and to build the capacity of relevant public and private sector persons and organizations involved in Voluntourism

DDA understands that effective training and development interventions must therefore address the requirements of tour packages to be their best, in how they are built, and the necessary packages to meet the safe needs of the voluntourism concept. At the same time, given the demands of an increasingly sophisticated guest/customer relationship, it is critical to establish and train all service providers to fully understand delivery standards, as well as monitoring their implementation.