Today, Wednesday, December 13, is the deadline to register for an emergency cash initiative for vulnerable people severely affected by Hurricane Maria.

The initiative is being done by the government of Dominica in collaboration with the World Food Program and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

It was expected to target 25,000 people across the island but Social Services Minister, Catherine Daniel, said earlier this week that the numbers “are a little below target.”

She stated that the deadline for registration was Friday last week but it was extended to Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“There were two days of rain, so they have extended it to Wednesday for the absolute deadline,” she stated.

Daniel pointed out that people who are already under the government’s public assistance program have already started receiving the funds but those who aren’t have not received “because the deadline has not ended.”

“And so Wednesday we want to stop the deadline so that these people can start receiving,” she noted. “If you have been affected by Maria, if you are in the vulnerable group, I would really honestly like those who are vulnerable to get this benefit because it would go a long way, especially Christmas is coming, it can buy something for them.”

Those eligible to receive emergency cash under the program include people already receiving help from the government’s public assistance program, households that lost their form of livelihood or main source of income as a direct result of the hurricane, households with pregnant or lactating women; households with persons with disabilities, severe chronic illnesses, and elderly persons, households headed by elderly persons and single elderly persons, households headed by single mothers and single males.

In addition, women and girls at risk of exploitation, large households with high dependency ratio, households severely destroyed by the hurricane, people who live in collective centers and those who live in emergency shelter are eligible for assistance under the program.

The program is expected to last for three months and cash will range from EC$240 up to $645 a month.

Emergency numbers for the program are 277-8667, 285-0989 or 614-3000.