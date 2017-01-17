The debate on the legalization of marijuana continues unabated with attorney Henry Shillingford arguing that Dominica could be a “beacon for the world” in the matter.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Claude Weekes raised concerns over the health implications of the use of marijuana saying that “there are risks in the abuse of the drug.”

Both men were speaking at a panel discussion held at the Point Michel Community Center on the topic, “Should Marijuana be Legalized?”

Shillingford gave a passionate presentation, saying that Dominica is considered the ‘Nature Island of the Word’ and “we cannot make a plant illegal.”

“We must stand up. Everybody drinks bush medicine, it is a bush. We have to stand up as a people, as Dominicans, who believe in the natural environment and make Ganja fully available in all its forms so we can have growing industries to develop,” he said.

He also opposed the claims of the government and police authorities of the dangers of the herb, noting that their motives are against God’s creation.

“How dare anybody say that God would have created a material that is as dangerous as what these governments and police are saying?” Shillingford stated.

He brought to the attention of the listeners the legal implications that come with the issue marijuana in its current stance in the law, saying that persons have “lost their families and gone to jail” because of the plant.

“People have lost their careers. I could lose my career. I cannot be seen with Ganja in my office but I can have all kinds of liquor and cigarettes,” he said.

Despite the laughter and comments from the audience, Shillingford stood his ground.

“I am firmly on the grounds of full legalization of Ganja and I am not for decriminalization. It is a plant,” he remarked.

But Weekes believes there are health implications in the use of marijuana, saying its use has “physical risks.”

He pointed out that legislators realized they have a duty and responsibility to protect citizens from the risk of marijuana use.

“Today as we speak there is the legislative framework governing the use of marijuana, and that is both to using it and indeed to bystanders.

Weekes stated that according to research, “marijuana can increase the likelihood of schizophrenia.”

“Let us break it down to simple English, madness,” he stated.

He pointed to his 18 years of experience as a prosecutor in the court.

“There is evidence of that as a prosecutor in the court for over 18 years, I have no doubt that the use or abuse of marijuana, given the 450 to 500 chemicals that you meet, if there are some chemicals that are good, indeed there are those that have a negative impact on the body as well,” Weekes stated.

He said that there is “true testament” relating to the number of persons, especially younger ones, who are institutionalized at the mental hospital or the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU).

The panel discussion was arranged by the Dominica Public Library.

Other members of the panel included Phil St. Jean, Malcolm St. Rose and Kester Toussaint.