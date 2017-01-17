Debate on marijuana legalization in Dominica rages onDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 9:15 AM
The debate on the legalization of marijuana continues unabated with attorney Henry Shillingford arguing that Dominica could be a “beacon for the world” in the matter.
However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Claude Weekes raised concerns over the health implications of the use of marijuana saying that “there are risks in the abuse of the drug.”
Both men were speaking at a panel discussion held at the Point Michel Community Center on the topic, “Should Marijuana be Legalized?”
Shillingford gave a passionate presentation, saying that Dominica is considered the ‘Nature Island of the Word’ and “we cannot make a plant illegal.”
“We must stand up. Everybody drinks bush medicine, it is a bush. We have to stand up as a people, as Dominicans, who believe in the natural environment and make Ganja fully available in all its forms so we can have growing industries to develop,” he said.
He also opposed the claims of the government and police authorities of the dangers of the herb, noting that their motives are against God’s creation.
“How dare anybody say that God would have created a material that is as dangerous as what these governments and police are saying?” Shillingford stated.
He brought to the attention of the listeners the legal implications that come with the issue marijuana in its current stance in the law, saying that persons have “lost their families and gone to jail” because of the plant.
“People have lost their careers. I could lose my career. I cannot be seen with Ganja in my office but I can have all kinds of liquor and cigarettes,” he said.
Despite the laughter and comments from the audience, Shillingford stood his ground.
“I am firmly on the grounds of full legalization of Ganja and I am not for decriminalization. It is a plant,” he remarked.
But Weekes believes there are health implications in the use of marijuana, saying its use has “physical risks.”
He pointed out that legislators realized they have a duty and responsibility to protect citizens from the risk of marijuana use.
“Today as we speak there is the legislative framework governing the use of marijuana, and that is both to using it and indeed to bystanders.
Weekes stated that according to research, “marijuana can increase the likelihood of schizophrenia.”
“Let us break it down to simple English, madness,” he stated.
He pointed to his 18 years of experience as a prosecutor in the court.
“There is evidence of that as a prosecutor in the court for over 18 years, I have no doubt that the use or abuse of marijuana, given the 450 to 500 chemicals that you meet, if there are some chemicals that are good, indeed there are those that have a negative impact on the body as well,” Weekes stated.
He said that there is “true testament” relating to the number of persons, especially younger ones, who are institutionalized at the mental hospital or the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU).
The panel discussion was arranged by the Dominica Public Library.
Other members of the panel included Phil St. Jean, Malcolm St. Rose and Kester Toussaint.
Mr Weekes is showing himself to be rather uneducated on the matter in this article. Correlation does not equal causation, Cannabis use has been on a steady increase for decades but there has not been a significant increase in cases of Schizophrenia and for Mr weekes to try and simplify the mental illness to “Madness” is an astounding show of ignorance.
It would be disingenuous of me though to say that he is completely wrong as there was a study that stated that excessive usage before a certain age could in fact lead to underdevelopment of the brain but this has not been substantiated enough to say that it causes Schizophrenia.
The time to have this conversation is NOW while we have a chance to get in on the ground floor of what could possibly be one of the world’s largest industries. Lets do this for our people first and worry about what the rest of the world thinks later.
everything has a good and bad i.e. the law of polarity. Marijuana use may have positive effects used in the right quantities. Marijuana abuse will obviously have adverse effects. It’s just like the use of water will keep you healthy and functional and the abuse of water will lead to over-hydration. To put this into perspective back in the old days before ‘modern medication’ was invented doctors used now illegal drugs to cure many illnesses and ailments but people decided to take on their own and abuse these substances.
“How dare anybody say that God would have created a material that is as dangerous as what these governments and police are saying?” Shillingford stated.
What a stupid statement from someone who ought to know better.
If God would not create a dangerous materials, why does he help himself to a tall glass of the liquid that is extracted when the Kalinago people make cassava.
Cassava isn’t illegal though, the way he made the point may be wrong but it’s still poignant.
My only problem with legalizing d herb is the weed farmers will make a lot less in sales.. Besides that LEGALIZE IT!!!
I wouldn’t call what happened in Pointe Michel a debate more like fact checking of already established facts, it was clear to the attendees which side makes the most sense, which was the side on the legalization of cannabis, the scientific facts are clearly there
Marijuana in its pure form is not harmful…the oil of Marijuana aids and cures seizures. It’s other additives which people add to their joints such as coke which causes madness as Mr.Weekes puts it. I am pretty sure that if all the states of the U.S legalized this herb that Dominica will follow. Do you know that nutmeg is an illegal drugs in kuwait Mr.Weekes? Yet in Dominica it is used in cakes and drinks. My point is, anything could be illegal and harmful if used wrongly. Nutmeg if inhaled is a hallucinogen. Cocoa powder in its purest form if inhaled is euphoric like LSD. What ailment can alcohol cure? None. Instead liver failure is a result as well as intoxication which mau lead to drunk sriving. What ailment can tobacco cure? None. Instead cancer of the mouth, gums, lungs, skin etc. What ailment can Marijuana cure? Asthma treatment, seizures, Lucid moments for alzeimer patients, glaucoma etc.
we in the third world are only sheep following the first world shepherds. I hope to see the day when we enact legislation For Us By Us in line with OUR beliefs, Our Heritage and OUR future. Then i will agree we are independent.