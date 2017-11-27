Executive Director of the Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), Achille Joseph, is expressing disappointment over government’s inaction

on a draft legislation regarding flexible working hours in Dominica presented two years ago.

Speaking at a press conference last week he stated that the draft would replace several outdated labour laws and practices. He noted that a review of the legislation is needed to build confidence required to attract both domestic and foreign investments.

“The DEF back in 2015 submitted to the state what we call a flexible working hours bill to take to parliament in which we can really take a re-look at how we do business in the country as far as the hours of work and holidays and time off are concerned,” Joseph stated. “It is two years right now.”

He pointed out that the draft bill was not submitted as just a recommendation on a piece of paper but the DEF had engaged legal professionals to put it in a form that was parliamentary read.

“It is just not recommendations and we submitted it to the state all in the effort to build the confidence in this country for domestic investments and foreign direct investments,” Joseph stated. “We still have laws on the books that say you must not work beyond 10:00 o’clock (local time) in the night. We still have laws that tell what time shops should be closed in this country. Essentially what the bill seeks to achieve is to help to put this country on a 24/7, 365-day business where you can open and close based on the demand for your product and the customers driving you forward.”

He stated the matter is critical to the DEF.

“I want to sound again to the state and others involved, please take a look. The DEF is not going to rest when it comes to restructuring the environment in the country in which we do business,” he remarked.