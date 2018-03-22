Executive Director of the Dominica Employers’ Federation (DEF) and Governor with the Dominica Business Forum, Achille Chris Joseph, has expressed concerns that gains made in the industrial relations maturing process were dealt a serious blow when employees of DASPA embarked on premature industrial action last week.

“It may well be true that the expectations of the employees were dashed when management of DASPA was not able to attend a March 12th meeting between the parties, but a withdrawal of their labour amounted to a similar behaviour, and did not make for an improvement in the matter,” he said.

He added, “For several years now, labor-management professionals have seen the benefits of continuing dialogue in averting bottlenecks to the value chain which, if not managed well, can cripple the ability of the organization to maintain even the status quo.”

Joseph, himself a labor-management professional and senior faculty in People Management at the BTC College, is hopeful that the parties will return to the table and continue the process of dialogue.

He also noted the news release by the Union that they will meet the Chairman of the Board of Directors of DASPA to plot a way forward.

This, he said, “is not standard procedure, nor an advisable strategy, because management is the domain of the executive and not the governors, but if it is the only option left to get back to the table, then it should be utilised.”

DEF’s advice to the parties is as follows:

– DASPA should prioritise dialogue with the Union representing their employees with a view to concluding an industrial agreement.

– Employees should refrain from industrial action because no dispute exists between DASPA and the Union. Industrial action in the absence of a registered dispute is not supported by our legislation and practice, and employees may be disciplined for participating in such an action.

– DASPA is included in the Schedule of Essential Services in Dominica. By “essential service” in meant that the organisation is critical for the functioning of our economy, society and democracy. To embark on industrial action at an essential service, the Minister for Labour MUST be given prior written notification by the Union. Violation of this requirement could result in prosecution by the State.