Dominican businessman in Denver, Elvis Edwards, has plans to revitalize agriculture in his native country in terms of Medical Marijuana and the hemp industry.

The Marijuana Industry is growing rapidly and many countries are changing their stiff laws in regards to cannabis and Edwards wants Dominica to be one of them.

He believes now is the time for Dominica to strike “when the iron is hot” since the island’s agriculture industry has suffered through the years and was basically obliterated by Hurricane Maria last September.

“Dominica has the opportunity to be a leader in the Cannabis Industry,” Edwards said. “It just has to make the moves early so it does not have to play catch up later. Medical marijuana is growing and we have the opportunity to make a mark on the industry. It is not the typical crop but our agriculture can bounce back if we put plans together to move forward in the industry.”

Five days after Maria, Edwards traveled to Dominica.

There he witnessed the total chaos in the aftermath of the hurricane and the lack of communication with the outside world.

He said it was in this solitude that he had a lot of time to reflect on the pain and devastation that the hurricane caused.

In his reflection, he thought of the people of the Caribbean and how they would benefit from the stress-relieving benefits of cannabidiol, a compound that has significant medical benefits but does not make people feel “stoned.”

When the re-building began, many were still without power. It was at that time that Ewards opened a restaurant called “Bird’s Nest”. It was the first restaurant to provide the community with a hot meal and a cold drink.

Once he was back in Colorado, Edwards felt strongly for the need to create a product that could replace opioid addiction, reduce stress, and encourage healthy lifestyles here and in the Caribbean.

Elvis Edwards teamed up with one of the best companies in Colorado that produce medical grade hemp oil.

They developed four products that will be sold by CBDxr.

The products are Daily Softgels (40mg and 75mg Hemp Oil), RAPID Tablets (35mg Hemp Oil), CBD Tinctures – Full Spectrum (250mg Hemp Oil), and Topical Patches (100mg Hemp Oil).

CBDxr is the first CBD product to be sold in select gas stations in Colorado.

Edwards is also the inventor of Vaprwear, wearable vaping technology, and also the inventor of CBD Care Garden, hemp-based wellness and beauty products.

He now wants to develop Medical Marijuana and provide the benefit of Hemp oil.

With this in mind, he believes that Dominica would be the ideal place to grow the plant.

He thinks the rich volcanic soil, the favorable weather of rain and sun and the terrain are all conducive for the cultivating of cannabis.

Edwards hopes that he can meet with the relevant Government authorities and other stakeholders in Dominica to discuss the matter further.