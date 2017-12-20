The Dominica Festivals Committee will host a Christmas event at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard this week.

The event, dubbed Embracing Christmas Traditions will commence at 3 pm on Thursday December 21, 2017 with musical entertainment by DJ Midian and distribution of gifts to children.

From 6:00 pm, several musicians will team up to entertain the public with a variety of Christmas carols.

The public can expect to be serenaded by the sensational duo C Square, Phaze 5 – one of Dominica’s longest-serving steel pan group, the energetic Convent High School Sign Language Club, Sweet Harmony Choir, the award-winning Sixth Form Sisserou Singers, Double Edge, the Atkinson sewinal band Bann Akayo, the Canefield Catholic Choir, Julian Riviere – the Caribbean cowboy, and the legendary Music Lovers Government Band.

Patrons will be serenaded with a unique repertoire of classical, jazz, reggae, swing, pop, country and Caribbean rhythms.

The Honourable Minister for Tourism & Urban Renewal will be present for the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree in the city.

His Excellency Desmond J. Blanchard, Acting President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Mrs. Blanchard are expected to attend the musical event.

This event is powered by Arden Sounds with DJ Midian, and is presented by Discover Dominica Authority, the Dominica Festivals Committee in collaboration with DBS Radio and FLOW.