The Dominica Freedom Party has condemned the acts of violence which took place in Roseau on Tuesday night following a meeting held by oppostion parties in Dominica to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

In a statemen,t the party said its leadership will meet on Wednesday morning “to show the world that the Dominican people are united in their desire to immediately restore order.”

“Let us put aside our differences and focus like a laser beam to assure the of safety our tourists, medical students, businesses and every single citizen of this Commonwealth,” the statment said. ”

Furthermore, we the leaders and the media must demonstrate a high level of responsibility by soberly and strictly guarding against any words or actions which may further inflame this very serious situation.”

The statement assured the international communit that Dominica has the maturity to handle such disturbancs responsibly.

“Finally, we call on everyone to implore God’s wisdom and guidance as we immediately restore peace and tranquility to our beloved Dominica,” the statement said.

During the disturbances shots were fired, businesses vandalized, roads were blocked and fires set in several parts of the capital.

The police said several arrests have been made.