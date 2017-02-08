DFP condemns violence in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 8th, 2017 at 7:41 AM
The Dominica Freedom Party has condemned the acts of violence which took place in Roseau on Tuesday night following a meeting held by oppostion parties in Dominica to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
In a statemen,t the party said its leadership will meet on Wednesday morning “to show the world that the Dominican people are united in their desire to immediately restore order.”
“Let us put aside our differences and focus like a laser beam to assure the of safety our tourists, medical students, businesses and every single citizen of this Commonwealth,” the statment said. ”
Furthermore, we the leaders and the media must demonstrate a high level of responsibility by soberly and strictly guarding against any words or actions which may further inflame this very serious situation.”
The statement assured the international communit that Dominica has the maturity to handle such disturbancs responsibly.
“Finally, we call on everyone to implore God’s wisdom and guidance as we immediately restore peace and tranquility to our beloved Dominica,” the statement said.
During the disturbances shots were fired, businesses vandalized, roads were blocked and fires set in several parts of the capital.
The police said several arrests have been made.
7 Comments
Is little boys that running and try to play good. Dr. Sam was arrested, as a result all you called on Dominicans to join you all in Roseau for protest, they joined you and had a massive and successful protest, when it was time for protesters to leave, police through instructions from their head decided to provoke and incite violence and when the people reacted all you running and ask people to pray, without condemning the actions of the police and blame their leadership for what took place? Man you guys are like chickens.
DFP please do not be a hypocrite. Before the incident happened you should have come out as a leader. But you didn’t you joined the UWP, you are just as bad as the UWP in what you want for Dominica. Too late for conscience clearing.
I have to say that my confidence is now restored by this very responsible & proactive statement by the Leader of the Freedom Party. This is the type of approach that I expect from a Party Leader. Not a call which inevitably resulted in violence on our streets. Well done Frederick Baron, Leader of the Freedom Party. I do hope that you receive a positive response. God bless Dominica 🇩🇲
This was coming. Some of the language used in statements and articles are a direct incitement to violence and those who allowed it and made it should be held accountable. Likewise DNO, you’re mature enough and broad enough to just be a reporter of the news. Where is your questioning and balancing?
Politics in Dominica is too personal and too emotional. I wonder who will pay for the damage now? Not CBI as this is one of the reasons behind this vitriol.
Totally in concordance with this article.
Lord, I ask for a peaceful Dominica and that your restore order in our country in Jesus’ name.
Is that the Freedom Party regretting that they shared the same platform with Lennox and his UWP all day spewing all their hatred and incitement of what happened on the night time? It is a bit late now for that. History will show that the DFP was at the heart of it all and just as guilty as the UWP. It is a bit rich that they are now trying to distance themselves from it.