On Wednesday 15th August 2018, the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) convened a public forum to discuss strategies for spurring business activity in the Portsmouth/Picard area given the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from Dominica.

The party has released a report on the forum.

The report reflects preliminary suggestions emanating from the discussions. Participants in the forum agreed that the first draft paper/report will be presented to the recently formed Portsmouth Hospitality Association which was formed to represent the interest of landlords and enterprises in the Picard/Portsmouth area.

The group would subsequently have the lead responsibility to further develop the suggestions contained in the paper and to champion follow-up actions.

Participants in the forum also agreed for the draft paper to be circulated to the government and to all political parties for information and for feedback.

Government is encouraged to adopt relevant suggestions and to reflect these in its plans to re-energize business in the area and to facilitate adjustments.

Should feedback be received from the government and from opposition parties, the Dominica Freedom Party is willing to prepare a second draft paper and to cooperate with the government and with all willing political parties to plan a national symposium on the way forward.

The report was emailed to the Portsmouth Hospitality Association, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the United Workers Party and the People’s Party of Dominica.

The Discussion Forum Report is below.

Download (DOCX, 28KB)