DFP releases report on forum discussing strategies for spurring business after Ross departureDominica News Online - Monday, September 17th, 2018 at 10:48 AM
On Wednesday 15th August 2018, the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) convened a public forum to discuss strategies for spurring business activity in the Portsmouth/Picard area given the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from Dominica.
The party has released a report on the forum.
The report reflects preliminary suggestions emanating from the discussions. Participants in the forum agreed that the first draft paper/report will be presented to the recently formed Portsmouth Hospitality Association which was formed to represent the interest of landlords and enterprises in the Picard/Portsmouth area.
The group would subsequently have the lead responsibility to further develop the suggestions contained in the paper and to champion follow-up actions.
Participants in the forum also agreed for the draft paper to be circulated to the government and to all political parties for information and for feedback.
Government is encouraged to adopt relevant suggestions and to reflect these in its plans to re-energize business in the area and to facilitate adjustments.
Should feedback be received from the government and from opposition parties, the Dominica Freedom Party is willing to prepare a second draft paper and to cooperate with the government and with all willing political parties to plan a national symposium on the way forward.
The report was emailed to the Portsmouth Hospitality Association, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the United Workers Party and the People’s Party of Dominica.
The Discussion Forum Report is below.
8 Comments
Impressed with Vital, keep it up sir don’t mind the naysayers. I will see the day that DFP runs the country
DFP again you have shown country first. My people of Dominica wake up. The DFP and Mr. Vital is a breath of very fresh air and ideas.
Honestly, I do believe both the DLP and UWP is a complete waste of time. All they do is attack each other.
Have you ever listen to Freedom and you on Q9s on Wednesday nights? if not please do because they are discussing the issues that matters the most and not attacking people like the DLP and UWP.
Kent, keep up the good work.
Kent, it matters not what you say or what is written on paper and circulated to government, or all the new infants born, yesterday, today, and hereafter will only be recorded as useless talk as usual!
Where it pertains to development in a village, a town or country there must viable investments industries.
Without industries in the country to provide employment to people; it is like walking in a grave yard. Portsmouth depended on Ross University for the survival of a majority of people. Assuming there were any five employers such as Ross in a variety of businesses in the Portsmouth area, it would not be empty.
The fact is all of Dominica is dead; the concentration should be on the entire island; after all the population of Dominica is less than fifty thousand people, more than 80% are unemployed they all need work!
In order for Dominica to survive, there must be some investments in industries, such as manufacturing, and exporting of manufactured goods.
I appreciate your endeavor, your goals are applicable. I do have a major problem, allying with the snakes of the UWP isn’t helping YOUR ideology. Your concerns are jenuine, I would like to continue following you, because you are a breath of fresh air. We are tired with both the DLP and the UWP.
Never Trust anybody bearing Good News who spells Genuine with a “J”…lol
Just old talk as usual trying to gain political points.
How can it be old talk,when the MISLEADERS in the DLP are clueless on everything to do to propell the economy forward.Once a government can allow Ross, a billion dollar industry to leave its shores because of ineptitude,this is clear signs that this government is heartless, callous wicked,etc,and it needs to go
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
% Atlease Freedom party is trying to do something, But those blue Rattle snakes only making false noices by shaking their tails. And that goes to you as well % the idiot like an old gramaphone player