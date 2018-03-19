DFP says port workers protest reasonable, responsiblePress release - Monday, March 19th, 2018 at 9:15 AM
On March 16th, port workers in Dominica, who are represented by the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), staged industrial action which we understand was intended simply to draw the Dominica Air Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) to the discussion table.
As we understand it, this action was meant to be taken for one-day only in order to send a strong signal to DASPA that workers must be taken seriously and must not be disrespected.
The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) is satisfied that the action taken by the workers was reasonable and responsible.
As we understand the turn of events, DPSU submitted its negotiation proposal to DASPA since 2016 and there was no response to them for over a year. A meeting was then held between the DPSU and DASPA during the second half of 2017 but before the passage of Hurricane Maria.
A second meeting was held on the 26th of February 2018, for which we understand that DASPA was unprepared. There was a promise for the parties to meet again on the 12th of March 2018, but DASPA did not show-up to that meeting. Following the no-show of DASPA, the DPSU called a meeting with the Port Workers who attended in large numbers.
At this meeting the workers therefor took the decision to stage the protest action on the 16th of March to encourage the DASPA to sit at the discussion table with the DPSU. Clearly the two parties have not yet entered into discussions in earnest neither on salaries nor on other working conditions, but it appears that the workers thought that DASPA was not responding adequately to their request to negotiate. It is good that the simple and limited protest action taken by the workers has achieved its aim, as DASPA has since agreed to sit and speak with the DPSU.
Now it is clear that the Prime Minister of Dominica by making a public statement on the matter is seeking to gain political mileage out of the justified actions of the port workers. He is talking down to and disrespecting the port workers. The Prime Minister has once again sought to mislead the people of Dominica. The Prime Minister has once again sought to use cunning words to fool the people and he has left out important details or facts so that the people would not have the truth. The Prime Minister has sought to once again put fear in the hearts of the people. But listening closely to the statement of the Prime Minister, it is clear that he is beginning to be afraid of the power of the people.
So, based on the statement of the Prime Minister and our understanding of the situation, here are a few observations. First, the port workers are not negotiating with the Prime Minister nor have they requested to do so. It seems that the Prime Minister is inserting himself prematurely; So why don’t he let the DASPA Board do its work? DASPA should be the one to respond to the workers and clearly, they have since responded to the DPSU by agreeing to meet shortly.
Secondly, the Prime Minister suggested that he will not negotiate with workers while they are on strike. But, let me remind the Prime Minister that workers have a right to protest. A humble leader listens to the issues of the people and seeks peace. The words and tone of the Prime Minister’s Public statement on the matter sounds like he wishes to wage war with the port workers instead.
Moreover, why is the Prime Minister seeking to use psychology on the people through his cunning words by trying to make the people think that this industrial action taken by the port workers is about unreasonable workers seeking salary increases at a time when the country has many needs to attend to? The Prime Minister must be aware that those negotiations between the DPSU and DASPA is long overdue and have not yet started. Since the negotiations have not yet been entered into in earnest, DASPA has not yet had the opportunity to say or state its position or situation to the workers based on its state of finances.
There has been no discussion yet on what DASPA can and cannot do based on its financial situation. So, the Prime Minister is seeking to falsely insinuate that there has been a back and forth quarrel about salaries when that is just not so. I believe that the Prime Minister knows and understands this very well but once again he is refusing to deal honestly with the people of Dominica. This industrial action is clearly about the workers wanting to be heard and to be respected more than anything else and the Prime Minister knows that.
It pains me to say this but I have to agree with the workers on this one. Skerrit, you’re not the one working long hrs with little pay.
LABOURITES in DA will vote labour all there life in DA even if there country has gone to the Gutters when Aristed of Haiti put Skerro to sit on a moutea seat to sit at the front when then President Paire Charles died..Since then fifteen years later, Skerro still as leader thats why DA seem to have sacwhey curse.
Let dem do it, I so like how Dominica come you knoe black people love de struggle…
twelve parrots leave Dominica at what price PS regie
One day not enough all u have to eat to
If you were in power you wold be singing a different song. People like and letang are are all tne same birds of the feathers flock together, Wicked.
Unlike the President who used civil servants to gain some kind of power?
Great observation and thoughtfulness by the DFP. When a group of workers go on strike, this is usually at a last resort as people don’t want to jeopardize their only source of income. The union representing the port workers has been blatantly disrespected and ignored after attempting, for numerous years, to negotiate a reasonable and just salary increase for its members with the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority. Instead of trying to bring calm to this potentially volatile situation, the PM, with his pompous and toxic pronouncements, try to intimidate and denigrate the peaceful protestors. Mr. Skerrit has an abhorrent lack of sympathy for the working poor as he can no longer relate to their living conditions because of his present opulent lifestyle.
Of course it’s not unreasonable. Only Skerrit that thinks so. When people don’t sing to his tune it’s unreasonable in his opinion. Grow up man, you know where to go if you don’t like your job anymore. Nobody is stopping you!
The question is whether a state of emergency still exists. If it does, industrial action can’t be tolerated. If not, no political mileage can be earned by PM for considering recovery before salary negotiations.
Skerrit just thinks he is Dominica’s God and no one should standup to him. Though I give my full support to Letang and Port workers< I still believe that not just Mr, Letang and port workers should stand but all union workers, especially those that are being represented by the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), should all join the protest, no matter whether they are teachers, nurses, police officers, Fire officers, doctors etc. They need to send a powerful message to that Skerrit that thinks he is the Lord of Dominica and what he says goes. It's time that people get serious with this corrupt, dictator elephant that just feels he is everyone's boss. I mean the man getting money to do all what it takes to buy votes and remain in power but those who work don't deserve an increase. Enough is enough.
leaVE HIMNA LONE
There is a famous saying by President Roosevelt that there is nothing to fear but fear itself.Over time it has proven to be a truth and this truth must be brought home to little dictator Skerritt once and for all.Skerritt has set himself up as a one strongman government and wishes to prevent opposition to even statutory bodies in the country.This is wrong and Skerritt knows it.The two sides in the negotiation have not even put forward their demands on the table so what is Skerritt doing by trying to castigate the port workers who want the negotiations to commence.President Charlo, held the government to ransom in 1979 for salary increases following hurricane David when the economy was just as badly destroyed as with hurricane Maria.Even if not all port workers belong to the same union as obtained in 1979, those represented by DPSU have a right under the laws of the country to seek what they feel is fair and just for them.Down with dictator Skerritt and long live democracy.
You are wrong sir,
the government to ransom in 1979 for salary– this was before the hurricane.