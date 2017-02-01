The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) is pleased with its visit and encounter with quite a number of persons in the communities of Soufriere and Scotts Head on Sunday, January 22, 2017. The visit forms part of the party’s outreach programme to meet, greet and listen to the people of Dominica.

A team of the DFP Executive Committee began the day by attending mass at the Soufriere Roman Catholic Church and met and greeted a number of persons immediately after mass. The team also met and held discussions with bystanders and visited quite a number of homes in the communities of Soufriere and Scotts Head. Plans are in place to visit Pointe Michel and Gallion at a later date.

The Soufriere Constituency is the birth place of the Dominica Freedom Party and we remain indebted to the people for their courage in those days which gave new life and meaning to democratic, honest, open and transparent government. The people of the Soufriere Constituency withstood punishment and victimization from the Labour Party in the 60s and 70s but stood up for what they believed and Dominica became better for it in the period of the 80s and 90s

The DFP soon after it was elected to government in 1980 undertook rehabilitation and major road works on the main road from Newtown to Scotts Head with a grant from the government of Venezuela. One may recall that a few motorists would come from other areas in Dominica to race on the stretch of road between Soufriere and Scotts Head during evenings and weekends.

The Dominica Freedom Party during its reign in government undertaken and completed a number of projects in the Four (4) communities of the constituency which improved the quality of life of the people.

In Pointe Michel, assistance was given to build the community centre, the Poway Playing Field. Building of storm drains, acquisition of land for village extension, construction of the Health Centre and major improvement in the delivery of health services and building of the basketball court were among the other achievements.

In Soufriere, there was the expansion of the primary school, the upgrading of the playing field, improvement to the water supply, building of the health centre and major improvement of the health services. The acquisition of land for village extension and building of the basketball court were other achievements

In Gallion, there was road construction. Electricity and telephone services were brought to the people and regular distribution of water

The people of Scotts Head benefited from the construction of the primary school, improvement of the water supply, construction of the health centre and major improvement in the delivery of health care services. Moreover, there was the building of the multi-purpose court, acquisition of land for village extension, construction of the fishermen locker rooms

During the term in office of the Dominica Freedom Party, there was also regular maintenance of the roads from Pointe Michel to Scotts Head. Assistance was given to fishermen from Pointe Michel, Soufriere and Scotts Head, while public conveniences were built in all Four (4) villages

Employment opportunities were provided for the people of the constituency in the areas of housing, road development and maintenance, tourism and other services. There was in place a well-attended and patronized monthly kon kone which was a big revenue earner for the people including fishermen

One must be reminded of the high level of independence exhibited by the people and when farmers from other parts of Dominica would have gone to the areas to sell their agricultural produce they did very well. Is that the same today?

The truth is this when the Dominica Freedom Party lost government in 1995 the roads were intact in the constituency, including the stretch from Soufriere to Scotts Head. Hurricanes Marilyn, Irish and Louis struck Dominica soon after and damaged the road between Soufriere and Scotts Head. Hence it would be the obvious responsibility of succeeding governments to repair the damages

The DFP’s outreach programme will continue into other constituencies around the country. We are repositioning the party so it can once again serve the people of Dominica with distinction. For this purpose, the DFP executive committee is working towards its delegates convention and has been assembling a cadre of honest and capable men and women, some of whom will participate in the outreach programmes, while others will be revealed in due course