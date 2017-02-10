DHTA applauds clean up efforts in RoseauPress release - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 11:35 AM
The Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) applauds the Ministry of Tourism & Urban Renewal, Roseau City Council, Dominica Solid Waste Management Cooperation, and particularly the men and women serving on the Tourism Ministry’s Roseau Clean Up Crew led by Lennox Bernard and Sonia Felix, on their sterling efforts in readying the country’s capital for business following the events of February 7, 2017.
Through their proactive and coordinated response, crews took to the streets before dawn to prepare Roseau to open for regular business and to receive, on schedule, the MV Jewel of the Seas and the MV Serenade of the Seas, carrying 4606 cruise passengers to our shores on February 8, 2017.
Thanks to their efforts under the leadership of Senator Robert Tonge, Minister for Tourism & Urban Renewal, visitors disembarking the ships were welcomed by a clean and vibrant Roseau and our tourism stakeholders, tour guides, taxi and tour operators, vendors and the like, were able to conduct business and earn a living in tourism, without interruption.
DHTA also wishes to acknowledge the role of the Ministry of Justice, Immigration & National Security, along with the Dominica Police Force and Fire & Ambulance Services, for securing the capital and giving the all clear to begin the clean up efforts.
Excellent teamwork. I personally was worried that the Cruise ships would have redirected because of that and if they did come in what would greet them. So hats off to everyone who contributed to the clean up in one way or the other.
I see no comments on here? News too positive to comment on? Well Done all concerned with the clean up and for getting DA to earn some hard earned dollars. Well done to the volunteers who recognised that one issue politics will not pay the bills. The well wishing should be pouring but I guess there’s really nothing to complain about.