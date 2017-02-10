The Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) applauds the Ministry of Tourism & Urban Renewal, Roseau City Council, Dominica Solid Waste Management Cooperation, and particularly the men and women serving on the Tourism Ministry’s Roseau Clean Up Crew led by Lennox Bernard and Sonia Felix, on their sterling efforts in readying the country’s capital for business following the events of February 7, 2017.

Through their proactive and coordinated response, crews took to the streets before dawn to prepare Roseau to open for regular business and to receive, on schedule, the MV Jewel of the Seas and the MV Serenade of the Seas, carrying 4606 cruise passengers to our shores on February 8, 2017.

Thanks to their efforts under the leadership of Senator Robert Tonge, Minister for Tourism & Urban Renewal, visitors disembarking the ships were welcomed by a clean and vibrant Roseau and our tourism stakeholders, tour guides, taxi and tour operators, vendors and the like, were able to conduct business and earn a living in tourism, without interruption.

DHTA also wishes to acknowledge the role of the Ministry of Justice, Immigration & National Security, along with the Dominica Police Force and Fire & Ambulance Services, for securing the capital and giving the all clear to begin the clean up efforts.