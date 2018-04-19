The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association, in partnership with other key industry stakeholders, will host Hike Fest 2018 in the month of May.

The hikes will take place every Saturday of the month and will feature historically popular trails including segments of the Waitikubuli National Trail.

Since the passage of hurricane Maria in September 2017, the landscape has undergone serious and significant changes. Considering, Hike Fest presents an ideal opportunity for locals, eco-tourists and the like to re-discover the island in its new form.

“The industry needs this product now more than ever before,” DHTA Executive Vice President Kevin A. Francis noted. “With so many trails still closed it was challenging finding appropriate trails this year which contributed to the late announcement but the Sign Man and his team did a great job clearing and updating.. Also, with other events being cancelled, we need to push this to show that Dominica is getting back on track, and that we are open for business.”

Hike Fest is not exclusively for experienced hikers; all featured trails range from easy to moderate. Still, a qualified tour guide, as well as first aid responders, will accompany the group on each hike to ensure safety.

Adults are required to submit a registration fee of EC$50 per hike while children are $EC25 per hike. The package includes a t-shirt, transportation and refreshments; lunch will be available for purchase.

The schedule is as follows:

May 5, 2018 – Segment 5 – Pond Casse (Waitikubuli National Trail)

May 12, 2018 – Boeri Lake

May 19, 2018 – Segment 13 – Penville to Capuchin (Waitikubuli National Trail)

May 26, 2018 – Syndicate Loop/Nature Trail

All groups and individuals are asked to gather at the Prevost Cinemal at 5:30am for briefings and departure.