The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) has hailed Hike Fest 2018 as “an absolute success.”

Executive Vice President of the (DHTA) Kevin A. Francis expressed his gratitude to attendees and said the association was pleased with the support and turnout of patrons for this year’s activities.

“We were elated at the willingness of the public to join us as we re-discovered Dominica through hiking. It would not have been as great as it was without you and without our sponsors and partners; CW business, Range Developments, Discover Dominica, CGM Gallagher Insurance brokers, Belfast estate, Archipelago, Dbiz, Jolly’s pharmacy, Depex Colour Labs, Q95, Vibes Radio, and all prize sponsors.” he added.

After Hurricane Maria last September, the island’s forests suffered extensive damage, and some of the landscape has been altered entirely. This, Francis stated, was one of the reasons why it was important to host the event this year, despite several challenges.

“We needed people to know that even if we were hit hard, we were not down and out. We needed to show that Dominica was ready to accommodate adventurers and visitors, albeit in a limited capacity,” the vice president explained.

Over the course of four weeks, each Saturday, individuals hiked popular trails including segments of the Waitikubuli National Trail; all hikes were easy to moderate yet hikers were accompanied by first-aid responders, police officers and certified tour guides.

“This success,” Francis stated, “will definitely serve as additional motivation to move full speed ahead with our other projects and activities and we look forward to the continued support of the general public and private sector entities.”