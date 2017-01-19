The Board of Directors of the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Association (DHTA) has announced that Stephanie Astaphan, the association’s Executive Vice President, will demit that position effective February 28, 2017 to pursue other career opportunities.

DHTA President, Arienne Perryman, explained that Astaphan will play a key role in the recruitment of her successor as well as with the orientation and handover process. The vacancy has been posted and a search committee is in place, allowing adequate time for a smooth transition before Astaphan leaves.

Perryman also noted, “Stephanie has brought a high level of professionalism and passion to the role, which has served the Association well. We wish her the best in her future endeavors. She will certainly be missed.”

Astaphan, for her part, added, “During my time with the DHTA, I have been fortunate to work with and learn from a dedicated and knowledgeable group of presidents, directors, public and private sector leaders, members, volunteers and staff. Most impressive has been their willingness to contribute time and resources to the enhancement and integrity of our tourism product.”

“This has been an invaluable experience, marked by personal and professional growth. I will be leaving confident both in the leadership of the DHTA’s volunteer Board of Directors and the strength and viability of the Association as the unified voice of the private sector for tourism in Dominica.”

Astaphan first joined the Association as a consultant and Board member, before transitioning to the role of Executive Vice President, where she served for two years.