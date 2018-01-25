Controversy is brewing in the Calypso arena with eight-time monarch, Dice, alleging that he has been blocked by “the authorities” from performing his new song “Looters” at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday.

The Carnival Street Festival this year replaces the annual Carnival Opening Parade which normally kicks off the Carnival season here in Dominica. This is due to the scaled-back version of Carnival this year because of the passage of Hurricane Maria.

Speaking on the Hot Seat on Q95 on Thursday, Dice, whose real name is Dennison Joseph, said he had signed a contract to perform at the event which is expected to take place on the Bayfront in Roseau.

He further stated that he was called by someone at the Dominica Festival Committee, telling him that he cannot perform at the event.

“The individual told that me the authorities had called to make sure or to ask that I don’t perform,” Dice stated. “I told them that they should have informed them (‘the authorities) before they asked me to perform … if it was up to them maybe I wouldn’t perform.”

Dice stated that presently, he doesn’t know how to proceed in the matter because he has already signed a contract.

“I don’t even know what to do, I am kind of in limbo because if that is the decision that they took, presenting myself on the Bayfront would be like null and void …” he said.

He remarked that he doesn’t know what is going on in terms of the song.

“The song is a song that is social commentary, what is happening in society and second of all it is a favorite of the people,” Dice said. “So if the people want something I don’t see why a selected few, whoever they are, should prevent people from getting the bread that they need to eat for their breakfast or their lunch or their dinner.”

He stated that the song is popular and is not even political.

“For the authorities to want to silence human beings or individual artiste, you know it is something that is just sad,” Dice stated.

He also said he will make his opinion known for the sake of freedom of expression and freedom of culture and “vibes.”

DNO is attempting to get a comment from the Dominica Festivals Committee on this matter.