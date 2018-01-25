Dice alleges blocking of performance at Carnival Street FestivalDominica News Online - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Controversy is brewing in the Calypso arena with eight-time monarch, Dice, alleging that he has been blocked by “the authorities” from performing his new song “Looters” at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday.
The Carnival Street Festival this year replaces the annual Carnival Opening Parade which normally kicks off the Carnival season here in Dominica. This is due to the scaled-back version of Carnival this year because of the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Speaking on the Hot Seat on Q95 on Thursday, Dice, whose real name is Dennison Joseph, said he had signed a contract to perform at the event which is expected to take place on the Bayfront in Roseau.
He further stated that he was called by someone at the Dominica Festival Committee, telling him that he cannot perform at the event.
“The individual told that me the authorities had called to make sure or to ask that I don’t perform,” Dice stated. “I told them that they should have informed them (‘the authorities) before they asked me to perform … if it was up to them maybe I wouldn’t perform.”
Dice stated that presently, he doesn’t know how to proceed in the matter because he has already signed a contract.
“I don’t even know what to do, I am kind of in limbo because if that is the decision that they took, presenting myself on the Bayfront would be like null and void …” he said.
He remarked that he doesn’t know what is going on in terms of the song.
“The song is a song that is social commentary, what is happening in society and second of all it is a favorite of the people,” Dice said. “So if the people want something I don’t see why a selected few, whoever they are, should prevent people from getting the bread that they need to eat for their breakfast or their lunch or their dinner.”
He stated that the song is popular and is not even political.
“For the authorities to want to silence human beings or individual artiste, you know it is something that is just sad,” Dice stated.
He also said he will make his opinion known for the sake of freedom of expression and freedom of culture and “vibes.”
DNO is attempting to get a comment from the Dominica Festivals Committee on this matter.
Govt., by a phone call, wants DFC to block a particular Calypso on Govt. Bay Front Show.
It is said: “He who pays the PIPER calls the tune.”
That does not however allow for breaching a signed contract or adding new clauses to it after it is signed.
It also does not allow the curtailing of Constitutional rights to Free Speech, especially in the realm of Social Commentary Calypsos.
I have more sympathy for the people who loot because they may have been in a desperate situation after the storm. What about all the funds from the state that cannot be accounted for and people cannot explain thier increase in wealth compared to thier salary. What about money missing drom police station and other important gov offices when we were in relatively good times dor these people hell is waiting. While i will never condone any form of theft we have had numerous allegations of government funds being abused and not one investigation. Let me tell you this; anyone who has taken from the government purse for thier own organizations or personnal use is no different from the folks who looted after the storm. The Catholic church accepting 500k of tax payers money right before election in the name of donations is no different from looters. So you see this is an excellent calypso cause as dominicans we all been aiding and abetting looting. So let the man sing his song.
Under a democratic country freedom of speech is paramount, why do they want to silence Dice? we are no longer a democracy skerrite and his cronies have us under the gun . we the need to rise up and vote him out.
Actually this is called victimization by song. The Christians use to say soon and very soon we are going to see the king well the way things are going soon and very soon skeritt and the gang will make sure that we are well potty trained by telling us when and when not we must eat, sleep, and off course ….
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well King Dice since you signed a contract you should show up to sing but if the Police come on stage and stop you. Then you fulfill your contractual obligations and let the Carnival Committee hash out the issues with the Police who is a representative of the Government .
Dice dont give up my brother this is all political,your Skerrit’s target,Dominica is being ran by a dictator.People open your eyes,your democracy is being challenged by Skerrit.Calypso is about social commentary,you need to get your song on the airwaves in Trinidad and all over on Social Media to let the world know who Skerrit truly is and trying to keep you down,Dominica needs an uprising AND GET Skerrit out.
Maybe the song encourages and glorifies looting of people property.
Leave dice alone sing your song
King Dice
Be honest. I think you are a great entertainer as far as Dominica standards and I think you should be allowed to perform but be honest with yourself and the rest of us your songs are always political.
I would love to listen to calypso that highlight other thinks not about the government, because it shows that all that is going on in Dominica is always politically motivated and we are shallow.
Why cant we sing about the great things currently in our society, the doctors and nurses who make huge sacrifices. The Dominicans and non-Dominicans who sacrificed everything their lives included to help during and after the hurricane, the students who are excelling and making a difference in our society, the farmers who have been struggling but will not give up.
This are all great ideas that will make a good calypso, finally Dice why not sing about togetherness and respect for all after the total devastation,
I cant stand and that is why I will not listen to calypso this…
Striking against calypso this year
From the list of things you ask Dice, and to project further, other Calypsonians NOT to sing about, I can tell you know nothing, or would like to pretend you know nothing about CALYPSO. Social / Political commentary is and has always been the heartbeat of CALYPSO.
This is kaiso, social commentary and also in a democratic environment. You or I cannot tell folks what to sing on that would be somewhat dictatorial. If a kaiso is political so be it. It is your prerogative to listen or not, but are there not others whose topics fit your taste. Come on.
This is a sad day in Dominica. People open all you eyes and wake up and smell the coffee.
Since when calypsonians afraid to call names. Who is this someone from the Festival committee who called dice, please let us know DNO. But wait, someone from the immigration office called me and told me that I would not be allowed to leave the island because the authorities don’t want me to leave..lol
dice again again again again again again again again . and again for 2018. big up king dice
Leave de man sing his song please!!!!