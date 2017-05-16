Digicel has named Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste as the first female and Dominican-national to ever be appointed in the role of Chief Executive Officer for its Dominican operations. Nikima’s main focus will be leading the team of over 60 employees in delivering the best customer experience and a superfast network in the country.

Nikima brings over ten years’ executive experience to the role having joined the Digicel family as Customer Care Operations Manager for Digicel Play in 2014. Prior to that, she served in senior roles across several sectors including Head of Marketing and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for Discover Dominica Authority, General Manager for Rainforest Aerial Tram and Vice President for the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association.

“It’s an exciting time for Digicel Dominica having completed our multimillion investment in Digicel TV and most recently the addition of eight new mobile sites as part of our 4G network upgrades. So I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead the wonderful team here in Dominica in this new capacity,” commented Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste.

In line with Nikima’s appointment, Digicel also announced that Nathalie Walsh has been promoted to Head of Commercial with responsibility for both Digicel Play and its mobile operations. Having joined Digicel in 2006 as Dealer Account Executive, Nathalie quickly climbed the ranks to Sales Manager then Sales and Marketing Manager with responsibility for Distribution.

Nathalie joins Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste and Head of Business Solutions, Daryl Thomas, as part of the core senior management team charged with driving growth across the business. Other members of the senior management team include Deborah Jno Baptiste, Human Resources Manager and Rob Lyons, Chief Technology Officer.

“Nathalie has been a great asset to Digicel over the years and I wish her all the best on her promotion,” said the newly appointed CEO, Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste. “With a strong senior team each with an in-depth understanding of the market, our customers and the future of technology – which is critical to the success of our business now and in the future – I know our customers are in excellent hands.